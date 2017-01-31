Mexicans in Europe: Javier Hernandez returns to form at Leverkusen

Bayern Leverkusen striker Javier Hernandez netted a brace against Eintracht Frankfurt.

Javier "Chicharito" Hernandez is once again thriving in the Bundesliga.

On Saturday, the Mexican knocked in two goals for Bayer Leverkusen in the 3-0 win over Eintracht Frankfurt. Following a scoring drought which recently ended in late January, Hernandez has bounced back with three goals and one assist in his last three matches.

The striker's recent form is good news for the Leverkusen side which has struggled in the current season. If Hernandez is able to continue finding the back of the net, the German club should be able to easily escape its dreary mid-table position.

As for the national team, Mexico manager Juan Carlos Osorio is likely thrilled with Chicharito's confidence before two crucial World Cup qualifiers in March. Hernandez is undoubtedly the heart and soul of El Tri, and if the striker is regularly finding the back of the net in Germany, Mexico should have little worries against Costa Rica and Trinidad & Tobago.

With two goals collected for Leverkusen, Chicharito leads this week's list of the Mexicans in Europe.

Carlos Vela, FW, Real Sociedad (Spain)

Last Friday, Vela was vital for Real Sociedad in the 2-1 win over Espanyol. The winger played the full 90 minutes and scored the first goal of the match in the 26th minute. Vela has now found the back of the net six times this season for the Spanish club.

Diego Reyes, DF, Espanyol (Spain)

Despite the loss to Sociedad, Reyes had a decent defensive performance for Espanyol. Thanks to his impressive clearances and tackles, it's no surprise that the 24-year-old has now solidified a starting role.

Andres Guardado, MF, PSV Eindhoven (Netherlands)

Guardado was his usual active self during Sunday's 3-0 victory against FC Utrecht. The midfielder, who covered an immense amount of ground, conducted PSV's attacking flow and momentum through his distribution.

Hector Moreno, DF, PSV Eindhoven (Netherlands)

In the center of PSV's defense, Moreno had little work to do against an opposition that finished with only one shot on target. The 29-year-old spent most of the game providing short passes towards the left side of the pitch.

Raul Jimenez, FW, Benfica (Portugal)

After a short absence for Benfica, Jimenez made his 2017 debut for the club during Friday's 3-0 win over Arouca. The striker was substituted in during the 67th minute and finished the match with one shot for Benfica.

Hector Herrera, MF, Porto (Portugal)

On Saturday, Herrera was Porto's leading passer in the 2-0 victory against Vitoria Guimaraes. The captain also proved to be an asset defensively with his tackles and interceptions.

Jonathan dos Santos had a good game in Villarreal's 1-1 draw with Malaga.

Jesus Manuel Corona, FW, Porto (Portugal)

Corona was given a second-half cameo for Porto with his substitution during the 65th minute of the win. With a limited amount of time, the winger had little influence through his few dribbles and passes on the right flank.

Jonathan dos Santos, MF, Villarreal (Spain)

Dos Santos was given the start by Villarreal on Sunday's 1-1 draw with Malaga. The right midfielder took control of his area of the pitch and provided several dangerous passes in the attack for Villarreal's strikers.

Carlos Salcedo, DF, Fiorentina (Italy)

On Saturday, Salcedo was left on the bench for Fiorentina's 3-0 victory against Udinese. The defender has yet to gain a start for the Italian club in any competition this year.

Pedro Arce, MF, Veria (Greece)

Arce took part in the first 45 minutes of Saturday's 1-0 home loss to Panionios. In the past few weeks, the 25-year-old has gradually become one of the first starting XI options to be substituted out of a match.

Not available

Marco Fabian, MF, Eintracht Frankfurt (Germany)

Following injury complications, Fabian was left out of Frankfurt's gameday roster on Saturday. Without the midfielder, Frankfurt stumbled in the 3-0 loss to Bayer Leverkusen.

Guillermo Ochoa, GK, Granada (Spain)

Ochoa and Granada's next La Liga match is set for Monday against Eibar.

Miguel Layun, DF, Porto (Portugal)

The defender was once again left out of the recent gameday roster for Porto. Due to injury issues, and a disappointing performance late last month, Layun might need more time to rediscover his rhythm and a spot on the pitch.

