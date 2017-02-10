Jurgen Damm, Alan Pulido take their chance to impress for Mexico

Mexico cruised to a 1-0 victory over Iceland in Las Vegas on Wednesday..

Mexico manager Juan Carlos Osorio has started off 2017 with a narrow victory. Thanks to a goal from Alan Pulido on Wednesday night, El Tri was able to gain a 1-0 win over Iceland in Las Vegas.

More importantly for the manager, several backup and fringe players were on display for the national team. With a busy year set for Mexico -- which includes World Cup qualifying, Gold Cup and Confederations Cup matches -- Osorio will need to analyze and utilize several options for El Tri.

Looking ahead, Mexico will return to the field late next month when it takes on Costa Rica and Trinidad and Tobago in World Cup qualifiers.

Positives

Mexico now has an immense amount of depth in winger positions. On Wednesday night, both Jesus Gallardo and Jurgen Damm were catalysts in El Tri's attack against Iceland. With others such as Jesus "Tecatito" Corona, Hirving Lozano, Javier Aquino and Carlos Vela in the race for a starting position, Osorio will have plenty of talented names to choose from this year.

The 30,617 fans in attendance, which is now a record in Las Vegas, must also be noted for the massive attention that El Tri continues to attract.

Negatives

A couple of key players were surprisingly reserved for Mexico. Although certain defensive options struggled because of a lack of attacking momentum from Iceland, others such as Giovani dos Santos and Lozano were underwhelming up top for El Tri.

There's also the issue with Mexico's finishing. Following a significant amount of possession, and 24 shots, El Tri emerged with only one goal. At times, it felt as if Mexico was desperate with far too many ill-timed crosses and shots from distance.

Manager rating out of 10

7 -- It's tough to rate a manager who was clearly testing out several options in the second half. If the match wasn't a friendly, Osorio would have been less likely to halt Mexico's flow with his intermittent substitutions.

That said, the manager should be applauded for his starting XI, which on paper, should have easily been able to sneak in a few more goals past Iceland. Osorio has made his fair share of mistakes in the past, but on Wednesday, most of the problems were caused by individual players on the pitch.

Lineups and Stats

Player ratings (1-10; 10=best. Players introduced after 70 minutes get no rating)

GK Alfredo Talavera, 6.5 -- El Tri's starting goalkeeper had the best seat in Sam Boyd Stadium. Due to Iceland sitting back, no saves were necessary for Talavera on Wednesday night.

DF Rafael Marquez, 7 -- Supported by Nestor Araujo and Oswaldo Alanis, Marquez looked like Mexico's quarterback with his long passing. Whether fans want to admit it or not, the veteran is still a highly valuable member of the roster.

DF Nestor Araujo, 7.5 -- Not to be outdone by Marquez, Araujo was also an excellent source of distribution for El Tri. The Santos Laguna player was superb with his long passes that constantly switched the field.

DF Oswaldo Alanis, 6 -- One of the more quiet players on the pitch. For better or worse, Iceland's lack of pressure led to Alanis seldom seeing the ball. The Chivas player also failed to replicate the same influence that Araujo and Marquez had with their passing.

MF Jesus Gallardo, 7.5 -- Mexico's hardest-working player in the first half. Gallardo was eager to show off on the left flank and proved to be dangerous with his dribbling and crosses.

MF Orbelin Pineda, 7 -- Pineda quietly controlled the midfield and did a fantastic job of connecting with El Tri's strikers. The 20-year-old has surely earned another call-up for next month's World Cup qualifiers.

MF Jesus Molina, 6.5 -- A performance filled with accurate short passes and little work as the defensive midfielder. Molina rarely had to deal with any pressure from Iceland in his area of the pitch.

MF Jurgen Damm, 8 -- El Tri's best against Iceland. Damm was thrilling with his movement on the right wing and was a constant headache for the opposition's defense.

FW Hirving Lozano, 6 -- Lozano's evening will be highlighted by missed opportunities and constant fouls by Iceland. If he had been more effective in front of goal, Mexico could have easily walked away with a 2 or 3-0 win.

FW Alan Pulido, 7.5 -- Following a missed chance in the first half, Pulido responded with a well-placed header that led to Mexico's game-winning goal. A much-needed boost for the striker who will need to fight for more minutes for El Tri this year.

FW Giovani dos Santos, 5.5 -- Despite the fact that Dos Santos finished with an assist for Pulido's goal, the striker was far too quiet in the attack. The current MLS break likely had a negative impact.

Alan Pulido, far right, put in an excellent shift for Mexico and was rewarded with the only goal of the game.

Substitutes

MF Luis Reyes, 7 -- Substituted on for Gallardo during the 45th minute. An unexpectedly decent debut from Reyes. The 25-year-old, who wasn't afraid to launch a shot from distance, nearly finished with an assist.

MF Raul Lopez, 7 -- Substituted on for Dos Santos during the 45th minute. Lopez moved into Damm's midfield position and provided a few eye-catching crosses.

DF Hugo Ayala, 6.5 -- Substituted on for Marquez during the 53rd minute. With limited time or defensive work in the backline, Ayala was left distributing conservative passes towards the midfield.

MF Edson Alvarez, 6.5 -- Substituted on for Molina during the 60th minute. Other than a late shot which nearly secured a second goal, there wasn't much to say about Alvarez in his debut cameo.

MF Luis Montes, 6.5 -- Substituted on for Damm during the 65th minute. Like Alvarez, Montes' cameo allowed few opportunities to see the ball.

FW Elias Hernandez, N/A -- Substituted on for Pulido in the 77th minute.

Cesar Hernandez covers Liga MX and the Mexican national team for ESPN FC. Twitter: @cesarhfutbol.