Vela showing flashes of brilliance that once made him a bright spot in La Liga

Carlos Vela (front left) is getting back to his best with Real Sociedad, much to the joy of Mexico national team supporters.

Little by little, Carlos Vela is showing glimpses of the brilliance that once made him one of La Liga's top players.

On Sunday, the winger scored the second goal for Real Sociedad in their 3-2 win over Osasuna. With five league goals to his name this season, Vela has already equaled his total from last year's campaign.

Although the Mexican international isn't racking up goals and assists at the blistering pace seen a few years ago, it's becoming clear that he is gradually rediscovering his old form --- which is good news for El Tri fans.

With Vela back in the mix, Mexico manager Juan Carlos Osorio now has a wealth of talented wingers. Options like Hirving Lozano, Jurgen Damm, Giovani dos Santos, Jesus Gallardo, Jesus Manuel "Tecatito" Corona and Vela are all capable of making a claim for a starting role.

In a busy year filled with World Cup qualifying, Confederations Cup and Gold Cup matches, Osorio will need these aforementioned names, including Vela, to be at their best for club and country. Despite the fact that the 27-year-old will have plenty of competition for a spot with El Tri, Vela will have no problems gaining regular minutes if he continues to find the back of the net in Spain.

Following a noteworthy performance for Real Sociedad, Vela leads this week's list of the Mexicans in Europe.

Diego Reyes, DF, Espanyol (Spain)

During Saturday's 1-0 victory against Malaga, Reyes played the full 90 minutes alongside fellow central defender David Lopez. The Mexico international was impressive with his clearances for Espanyol.

Jonathan dos Santos, MF, Villarreal (Spain)

On Sunday, Dos Santos was exceptional for Villarreal in the 0-0 draw with Sevilla. The midfielder led his side with three shots, two of which were on target, and nearly had an eye-catching assist in the first half.

Andres Guardado, MF, PSV Eindhoven (Netherlands)

Guardado took charge of the midfield during Saturday's 4-2 win over AZ Alkmaar. The veteran, who led his team in passing over the weekend, also showed off his defensive capabilities through his tackles and interceptions.

Hector Moreno, DF, PSV EIndhoven (Netherlands)

After scoring the winner two weeks ago, Moreno once again emerged as an unexpected figure in the attack with an assist for PSV's first goal. The defender now has one goal and two assists in his last two Eredivisie matches.

Mexico international defender Hector Moreno has been showing his chops in the PSV attack after notching another assist.

Jesus Manuel Corona, FW, Porto (Portugal)

Thanks to an assist in the 2-1 victory against Sporting Lisbon, Corona was a vital figure in Porto's attack. The 24-year-old, who took part in 83 minutes of Saturday's win, was dangerous with his dribbling and passing down the right wing.

Hector Herrera, MF, Porto (Portugal)

Herrera was left on the bench during the victory over Sporting Lisbon. This weekend's lack of minutes marked the second time since December that the midfielder was left out of a league match.

Carlos Salcedo, DF, Fiorentina (Italy)

During last Wednesday's 2-1 win against Pescara, Salcedo was given a brief moment of playing time after a 96th-minute substitution. The 23-year-old has yet to gain a start in any competition for Fiorentina in 2017.

Pedro Arce, MF, Veria (Greece)

Over the weekend, Arce was given the start for Veria in the disappointing 6-0 loss to AEK. The 25-year-old was later substituted during the 58th minute of the one-sided defeat.

Marco Fabian, MF, Eintracht Frankfurt (Germany)

Fabian, who is still recovering from a back injury, was left out of the gameday roster for Sunday's 2-0 win over Darmstadt.

Javier Hernandez, FW, Bayer Leverkusen (Germany)

Without their injured striker, Bayer Leverkusen went on to lose 1-0 to Hamburg last Friday.

Miguel Layun, DF, Porto (Portugal)

Following a recent return from injury and a poor performance against Rio Ave, Layun was not given a call-up for Saturday's match against Sporting Lisbon.

Raul Jimenez, FW, Benfica (Portugal)

Due to an ankle injury, Jimenez was left out of the gameday roster for Sunday's 3-0 victory against CD Nacional.

Guillermo Ochoa, GK, Granada (Spain)

Ochoa and Granada's next La Liga match will be against Las Palmas on Monday.

Cesar Hernandez covers Liga MX and the Mexican national team for ESPN FC. Twitter: @cesarhfutbol.