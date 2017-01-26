Javier Hernandez leads our depth chart in the striker position, but when will he finally break Jared Borgetti's goal record?

In some ways, this is a golden period for Mexican football. Never before has Mexico had more players in Europe and the quality of youth production at first-division clubs is arguably at an all-time high. The prospects both right now and moving forward for the national team should be very positive. The dream of seeing El Tri bridge the gap with the elite national teams in world football appears to be closer than ever to becoming a reality.

But hijacking that positivism is the increasing tendency towards fielding foreigners in Liga MX, an opportunity partly brought about by the 10/8 rule, and the continued roadblocks for Mexico's best youngsters eager to move to Europe.

This depth chart reflects that dichotomy. It underpins manager Juan Carlos Osorio's recent assertions that there are reasons to believe Mexico's first XI can compete with any other national team on the planet, but that the chasing group is lacking compared to the likes of Brazil and Argentina. In some positions -- most notable at left-center-back -- there is a world-class player backed up by someone who hasn't been able to get regular starts in Liga MX. The lack of strikers behind Javier "Chicharito" Hernandez, Raul Jimenez and 33-year-old Oribe Peralta is also worrisome.

In the following depth chart, a 4-3-3 formation has been used. It is Osorio's natural preference, even if he is notorious for switching up his systems.

Is this the team that will take the pitch for Juan Carlos Osorio's Mexico at the Confederations Cup?

Goalkeepers

1. Alfredo Talavera (Toluca)

2. Guillermo Ochoa (Malaga)

3. Jesus Corona (Cruz Azul)

The situation between Talavera and Ochoa is fluid and who plays will depend on both form and the opponent, in line with Osorio's reactive philosophy. The fact that the Toluca player started against the United States sees him in the No. 1 spot, although Ochoa has finally settled and is getting regular minutes with Granada in La Liga.

Behind those two, Cruz Azul's Jesus Corona and Chiapas' Moises Munoz are the established and in-form veterans, with Jonathan Orozco (Santos Laguna), Rodolfo Cota (Chivas), Alejandro Palacios (Pumas), Hugo Gonzalez (Monterrey), Carlos Felipe Rodriguez (Morelia) and Gibran Lajud (Tijuana) all vying for position behind. With six keepers required over the Confederations Cup and Gold Cup this summer, there is quite a battle on.

Alfredo Talavera (center) featured for Mexico in the historic 2-1 World Cup qualifying win against the U.S. in Columbus, Ohio.

Right-back

1. Miguel Layun (Porto)

2. Carlos Salcedo (Fiorentina)

3. Jesus Duenas (Tigres)

The absence of Club America's Paul Aguilar due to injury has opened up the spot. Osorio prefers right-footed Layun down this side and even with his lack of minutes at Porto he is the natural choice. Fiorentina's Salcedo was playing as a full-back before he was benched, while Duenas and Diego Reyes are both realistic options. If Osorio wants a more attacking choice in the mold of Layun, Pachuca's Raul Lopez provides it, although he is second choice at his club right now.

Of the chasing pack, there are over 10 other options in Liga MX, with Santos Laguna's 19-year-old Jorge Sanchez in particular catching the eye early in his first-team career.

Miguel Layun is Juan Carlos Osorio's natural choice at left-back. And yes, he did score the first goal in that 2-1 win over the U.S.

Right-sided center-back

1. Nestor Araujo (Santos Laguna)

2. Carlos Salcedo (Fiorentina)

3. Diego Reyes (Espanyol)

Rafael Marquez (Atlas) obviously remains an option here, but Araujo has been the major mover up the chart under Osorio. A physical center-back with an eye for goal, the 25-year-old has started 2017 very well and is a player the Mexico manager thinks has the potential to play in Europe.

Salcedo can challenge if he gets regular minutes in Serie A and Tigres' Hugo Ayala is still in the frame, even if he hasn't been great so far in 2017. Of the younger generation, Monterrey's Cesar Montes is at the front of the line and will be looking to the Gold Cup to stake his claim for a place in the full national team. Then there is America's Edson Alvarez, who has made a very promising start to his Liga MX career and is on the rise.

Nestor Araujo is a physical defender who has the full support of Juan Carlos Osorio and perhaps a future in Europe to boot.

Left-sided center-back

1. Hector Moreno (PSV)

2. Oswaldo Alanis (Chivas)

3. Hedgardo Marin (Chivas)

This is still a problem position for Mexico, especially with Osorio's insistence that it should be a left-footed player on the left side of the center-back partnership. Behind Moreno, Alanis should be a steady option, but the Chivas player is yet to reach the level he was at prior to the right knee injury that kept him out for practically all of 2016.

Behind those two are Marin, the currently injured Yasser Corona (Tijuana) and not a lot else. In reality, Araujo would likely take the spot should Moreno be unavailable.

Hector Moreno (top right) scored the first goal in Mexico's recent 3-1 World Cup qualifying victory at El Salvador.

Left-back

1. Miguel Layun (Porto)

2. Jorge Torres Nilo (Tigres)

3. Adrian Aldrete (Cruz Azul)

Layun is the key here. He's arguably the No. 1 in both full-back positions and played very well in November's World Cup qualifying victory over the United States, pushing up and infield to almost become a central midfielder at times.

Torres Nilo has started 2017 poorly, but has been a regular with El Tri and is good in the air, a trait Osorio's seems to like in his full-backs. Behind them is a group of players led by Aldrete and including Luis Reyes (Atlas), Luis Fuentes (Monterrey), Emmanuel Garcia (Pachuca), Osmar Mares (America), Jairo Gonzalez (Necaxa), Efrain Velarde (Toluca), Osvaldo Rodriguez (Leon), Gerardo Rodriguez (Morelia) and Gerardo Arteaga (Santos Laguna).

Jorge Torres Nilo, a member of Tigres' Liga MX Apertura-winning team, has come under fire for poor performances of late.

Holding midfield

1. Rafael Marquez (Atlas)

2. Diego Reyes (Espanyol)

3. Jesus Molina (Monterrey)

Osorio has options here. Who he chooses largely depends on what he wants from the position. If the aim is to field a player who can drop back between the center-backs, start plays and also defend, Marquez is still the best of the bunch. Reyes is next on the list and has been playing the position at Espanyol, while Molina is a solid option and Duenas (Tigres) is an Osorio favorite.

There is a debate, however, about why the coach has tended to ignore smaller, more crafty holding midfielders like Jonathan dos Santos and Jose Juan "Gallito" Vazquez.

Diego Reyes (right) can do a job in the center of the pitch for Juan Carlos Osorio depending on his desired formation.

Right-midfield

1. Hector Herrera (Porto)

2. Jonathan dos Santos (Villarreal)

3. Marco Fabian (Eintracht Frankfurt)

The temptation here is to put Dos Santos just ahead of Herrera. The 26-year-old is playing regularly for one of Spain's best club sides, while Herrera isn't living up to his early promise at Porto. But Herrera is so established in the national team that he holds his place ahead of Dos Santos -- for now.

Fabian will put further pressure on Herrera when he returns from injury, while Duenas offers another option. Looking longer term, Chivas' Orbelin Pineda and Rodolfo Pizarro are the youngsters with the talent to push the established names. One player that has slipped off the list is Carlos "Gullit" Pena, who didn't do well at Chivas and is attempting to re-establish himself at Leon.

Hector Herrera's (left) established position in the Mexico national team fold sees him top Jonathan dos Santos -- for now.

Left-midfield

1. Andres Guardado (PSV)

2. Giovani dos Santos (LA Galaxy)

3. Erick Gutierrez (Pachuca)

PSV's Guardado is one of the leaders of El Tri at present and as close to an automatic starter as it comes. If Osorio wants a more attacking option, Dos Santos can fill the role, while Luis Montes (Leon) and Gutierrez are battling it out for the third spot. Fabian would be a strong option here, too.

Right-wing

1. Carlos Vela (Real Sociedad)

2. Giovani dos Santos (LA Galaxy)

3. Jurgen Damm (Tigres)

Osorio likes left-footed players on the right wing in order to cut in and leave space for onrushing full-backs and Vela is still the best in this position. His good friend Dos Santos is right there behind him and his versatility means he is an option anywhere along the front line. Pumas' Jesus Gallardo is a relative newcomer to the national team reckoning, but his raw speed, delivery and swift improvement mean the 22-year-old is fast becoming an option. Then there is Eduardo "Chofis" Lopez, who is now getting regular starts for Chivas, and Candido Ramirez (Atlas), who is currently injured.

Should Osorio go for a right-footed player -- as he sometimes has -- there are a host of options, including Javier Aquino (Tigres), Damm, Hirving Lozano (Pachuca), Fabian and Jesus "Tecatito" Corona (Porto).

That's right, Carlos Vela has returned to his post as a stalwart in the Mexico national team attack.

Left-wing

1. Jesus "Tecatito" Corona (Porto)

2. Hirving Lozano (Pachuca)

3. Javier Aquino (Tigres)

If the left-center-back position is Mexico's weakest, then the wings are its strongest. There are a myriad of options. "Tecatito" Corona is still ahead of the rest, but Lozano offers an option, as do Fabian, Aquino, Damm, Elias Hernandez (Leon), Pablo Barrera (Pumas), Luis Angel Mendoza (Chiapas), Isaac Brizuela (Chivas), Jesus Isijara (Necaxa), Angel Sepulveda (Queretaro), Carlos Fierro (Chivas), Vela and Dos Santos.

Striker

1. Javier Hernandez (Bayer Leverkusen)

2. Raul Jimenez (Benfica)

3. Oribe Peralta (Club America)

On paper, there is absolutely nothing wrong with these three players. But the problem upfront for Mexico is the lack of depth behind. "Chicharito" Hernandez has netted once since Oct. 1, Jimenez didn't start a single game in January and Peralta, 33, has been playing primarily in midfield of late. Yet there is no one even close to Peralta's third spot.

The player that should be there is Chivas' Alan Pulido, but he hasn't hit his pre-2014 World Cup heights. Osorio would probably be more likely to slot in Vela, Corona or Dos Santos than play Pulido in an important game.

The position really sums up Mexico's reality in that in order to succeed, Osorio still needs the top Europe-based players to be flying when major competitions swing around.

Tom Marshall covers Liga MX and the Mexican national team for ESPN FC. Twitter: @MexicoWorldCup.