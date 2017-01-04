Where should 'Chicharito' go: Paris Saint-Germain, MLS, back to Chivas?

Chicharito has been rumoured to possibly make a move to MLS, Taylor Twellman discusses the impact that has on the DP market.

Another transfer window, another wave of rumors about Javier "Chicharito" Hernandez and his future. It is difficult to think of many other players who are the subject of so much speculation every six months.

Perhaps it is Hernandez's status as Mexico's highest-profile player, his popularity or his goal-scoring consistency. It is all fueled by the cyclical argument about whether the former Chivas player is good enough for elite institutions like his old haunts Manchester United and Real Madrid, or if his current club Bayer Leverkusen is the right fit.

January has brought its own slew of rumors surrounding Hernandez, even if the player has indicated he is content where he is. Here's a wrap of the transfer talk:

Paris Saint-Germain

Le Parisien reported a few days ago that Hernandez could be of interest to the Paris club's wealthy owners, especially as it appears that Argentine starlet Lucas Alario is proving difficult to prize away from River Plate.

Hernandez has already played for huge clubs like Manchester United and Real Madrid and having proven himself a successful goal scorer in England, Spain and Germany, Ligue 1 could be tempting, especially given the added perk of living in Paris.

Finding minutes with Edinson Cavani -- currently on 18 goals from 17 games -- could be problematic, and there is always the possibility of a club like PSG buying a big name when the opportunity comes, as Manchester United did with Robin van Persie back in 2012.

It's highly unlikely that a move to PSG would happen this transfer window, however, with Hernandez cup-tied in the Champions League and a mouth-watering tie against Atletico Madrid in the round of 16 fast approaching for Bayer Leverkusen.

Javier 'Chicharito' Hernandez has been linked with moves away from Bayer Leverkusen during the January transfer window.

Staying at Leverkusen

Hernandez has stated that he is "content" and "happy" at Bayer Leverkusen in recent days, but one report suggested that he would be allowed to leave if a bid of €30 million came in. Another said that the club are looking to cash in this summer, with the Mexico international's contract set to run out in June 2018.

For now, the 28-year-old, currently at the Florida Cup, would seem to be in the right place exactly where he is. After being sidelined all too often at Manchester United and then struggling for a starting spot in Madrid, Hernandez appears to have found an ideal setting in the Bundesliga, where he's been a central figure.

He netted 17 goals in 28 league appearances last campaign to lift Leverkusen to a third-place finish. And even if this season hasn't been ideal with five goals in 15, knocking Tottenham Hotspur out of the Champions League was significant and there is still an outside chance that his team make the top four if they can put a good run together.

That said, should Leverkusen not be in the Champions League next year, Hernandez himself may be looking for a change of scenery and feel that he has accomplished all he realistically could with the club.

Chinese Super League

Yes, this is plucked out of thin air due to recent shock transfers to China. But if Oscar can be persuaded, why not "Chicharito"? As the Chinese Super League seeks to make headlines and snap up hot properties in world football, aiming for the most marketable face in North American soccer would surely be a smart move from its perspective.

Hernandez may not be persuaded as easily as some, well-versed as he is in the idea of legacy through his Mexico international grandfather, but the amount of money generally on offer in China is mind-blowing and proving difficult to turn down -- even if he did say he'd prefer MLS.

Javier Hernandez is one goal away from leveling Jared Borgetti's Mexico goal record of 46.

Major League Soccer

The rumor that refuses to go away. It almost feels like an inevitability that Hernandez will end up in MLS at some point. MLS commissioner Don Garber stated last year that the league is trying to "capture the heart and soul of the U.S. Hispanic." Luring an English-speaking Mexican superstar still close to his prime to a market like Los Angeles or Chicago would be a significant coup.

But it is too early for Hernandez to be heading to MLS and he may have another move within Europe in him before coming back to this side of the Atlantic.

Return to Chivas

Finally, Hernandez simply has to finish his career back where it started at Chivas, where his grandfather is a bona fide club legend.

The Guadalajara club has undergone a positive transformation of late and the presence of its greatest export would complete a cycle. Perhaps owner Jorge Vergara could even pull out the checkbook earlier and attempt to match the wages that would be on offer in MLS, maybe after the next World Cup.

Whichever way Hernandez decides to go over the next months and years, the striker holds the aces. Even in the midst of his current scoring issues, he doesn't seem short of potential suitors.

Tom Marshall covers Liga MX and the Mexican national team for ESPN FC. Twitter: @MexicoWorldCup.