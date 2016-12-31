The FC crew break down the reasons behind Javier Hernandez's poor run of form in front of goal.

Mexico manager Juan Carlos Osorio is beginning to consider his next options for El Tri ahead of a friendly against Iceland set on Feb. 8. With two World Cup qualifying matches in March, current and fringe options for the national team will need to start making a case for themselves.

Following the first weekend of the 2017 Clausura, let's take a look at some of the best and worst performances from Mexico's noteworthy players...

Warming Up

Hirving Lozano, FW, Pachuca (Mexico)

Why he's here: With a hat trick for Pachuca on Saturday, Lozano helped carry Los Tuzos to a 4-2 away win over Leon. The winger was by far the most exciting Liga MX player of the weekend.

What this means: It's only a matter of time before the 21-year-old is scooped up by a European club. At the moment, it appears Ajax are leading the chase.

Jesus Molina, MF, Monterrey (Mexico)

Why he's here: After scoring two goals in his first match with Monterrey, Molina proved that he needed little time to adjust to his new surroundings. Thanks to his brace, Los Rayados were able to sneak past Puebla on Sunday with a 3-2 victory.

What this means: The midfielder is one of the ideal footballers for the Iceland friendly in February. As the game doesn't land on a FIFA date, an expected Liga MX-heavy roster will provide an opportunity for Molina to earn a call-up.

Hector Herrera, MF, Porto (Portugal)

Why he's here: Although Porto finished with a scoreless 0-0 draw with Pacos de Ferreira on Saturday, captain Herrera was impressive with his passing and dangerous opportunities created.

What this means: With plenty of new midfield talents developing in Mexico, Herrera will need to once again prosper in Europe if he wishes to hold on to his starting role with El Tri. If not, eager youngsters like Orbelin Pineda, Rodolfo Pizarro or Erick Gutierrez will push him to the bench.

Alan Pulido, FW, Chivas (Mexico)

Why he's here: Pulido was Chivas' man of the match on Saturday night. With a goal and an assist, the striker helped clinch a 2-1 win at home against Pumas.

What this means: Pulido is another Liga MX figure who is likely to feature in the Iceland friendly. With a couple more good performances for El Rebano Sagrado, the 25-year-old might be able to earn a starting spot for Mexico in next month's game.

Cooling Down

Luis Robles, MF, Atlas (Mexico)

Why he's here: Robles is one of the key reasons why Atlas was crushed by Toluca on Sunday. Following a poorly timed tackle on Pablo Barrientos in the 26th minute, the midfielder was shown a red card. It was 1-1 before the foul but from there, 10-man Atlas later went on to lose 4-1.

What this means: The 30-year-old, who made his El Tri debut last October, could be overlooked by Osorio after the suspension. With only a handful of matches to impress the manager before next month, Robles will be left at a serious disadvantage.

Javier Hernandez, FW, Bayer Leverkusen (Germany)

Why he's here: The scoring drought continues for the "Little Pea." On Sunday, the striker failed to convert a penalty in a Florida Cup game vs. Estudiantes. Without much help from the Mexican, Leverkusen finished with a 5-3 win on penalties after a 1-1 draw in regulation time.

What this means: Without a goal for the Mexican superstar in all competitions since Oct. 1, many El Tri fans are beginning to worry about the striker's form. That said, he still has time to regain confidence before the next World Cup qualifying matches in March.

Jorge Espericueta, MF, Tigres (Mexico)

Why he's here: In a Tigres roster filled with numerous backup players, Espericueta failed to earn a spot in the recent starting XI. The promising 22-year-old was left with a cameo appearance in the last 28 minutes of the 0-0 draw with Santos Laguna.

What this means: Don't expect Espericueta to amass valuable Liga MX minutes at any point soon. The midfielder, who hasn't had a league start since 2015, will have to continue fighting for a spot on the bench this year.

Yasser Corona, DF, Tijuana (Mexico)

Why he's here: The defender started off the new Clausura tournament on the sidelines. Without any playing time for the 29-year-old on Saturday, Xolos went on to lose 2-0 against Morelia.

What this means: Next month's international friendly, which should be a perfect opportunity for Corona, might not feature the central defender. If he continues to ride the bench in the next few games, it would be best for Osorio to look for alternative backups to test out against Iceland.

Cesar Hernandez covers Liga MX and the Mexican national team for ESPN FC. Twitter: @cesarhfutbol.