Lozano, Corona, Guardado or Layun - who was the Mexican player of 2016?

Mexico moved closer to World Cup qualification in 2016 but which individual had the best year?

As 2016 comes to a close, our Mexico bloggers and editors make their picks for Mexican Player of the Year. There's no one clear stand-out but there are plenty of strong contenders.

Hirving Lozano

This is not an easy decision because it hasn't been a great year for Mexico's players individually. The natural choice would be Javier Hernandez, but he has not been among the goals with the national team and is currently in a scoring slump with Bayer Leverkusen. Porto's Hector Herrera has struggled and Jesus "Tecatito" Corona has had a solid 12 months without absolutely exploding like you get the feeling he could, and maybe should, now at 23 years old.

However, the rapid winger Lozano has a long list of accomplishments in 2016. The 21-year-old was the top Mexican scorer in the Apertura 2016 and fell just one short of striker Oribe Peralta's 16 Liga MX goals this calendar year.

He also made his debut for the national team, has been linked with European clubs, has already impacted games at international level (most notably against Uruguay in the Copa America), scored his first goal for Mexico and is set to be an important weapon for El Tri moving forward. The only blip were his performances at the Olympics in Rio.

Ideally, a top player making headlines consistently in Europe for top performances throughout the year would be winning the award for Mexican player of the year, but Lozano has cemented his place as a youngster very much on the rise. -- Tom Marshall (@mexicoworldcup)

Jesus "Tecatito" Corona

Mexico manager Juan Carlos Osorio considers Corona his most-dangerous attacker. In 2016, he scored two goals in World Cup qualifiers and another in the Copa America Centenario. His goal in the latter competition vs. Venezuela is arguably his best for El Tri to date.

What makes Corona special is his ability to seize the moment. He rarely backs down when the challenge looks complicated. His time at FC Porto has allowed him to grow significantly, especially as he gets Champions League minutes under his belt.

Jesus Corona scored a superb goal for Mexico against Venezuela in the Copa America Centenario.

When Carlos Vela and Giovani dos Santos were Corona's age, they had already lived plenty more lows than highs in their careers. But with Corona, it's the other way around; there have been many more high points.

The reason for this is probably because he has yet to reach the heights that Dos Santos and Vela did at Barcelona and Arsenal respectively, but Corona is working his way up. And when the chance comes, he'll be more than ready. -- Nayib Moran (@nayibmoran)

Andres Guardado

The midfielder was one of the more consistent members of El Tri's starting XI and a vital component in Osorio's system. Even in some of Mexico's most difficult and disappointing matches of the year, he was always one of the hardest-working players on the pitch.

Although he wasn't as dangerous as Hernandez or Corona in front of net, the 30-year-old was able to collect two goals and one assist for El Tri during 2016.

As for his time in Europe, Guardado excelled with PSV Eindhoven and was one of the more noteworthy players in the Eredivisie. With the midfielder dictating the pace of nearly every match, PSV won the Johan Cruyff Shield and the 2015-2016 Eredivisie title.

The former Atlas player is an irreplaceable part of El Tri's roster and over the past several months he has proven to be Mexico's best of the year. -- Cesar Hernandez (@cesarhfutbol)

Miguel Layun

After a short spell with English club Watford, Miguel Layun has established himself at Porto.

In 2016, Layun came through in the clutch for club and country. At Porto, he wowed club officials enough to make his loan deal a permanent one, scoring seven goals and notching 19 assists in the 2015-16 season.

At the winter break this season, he's on pace for another stellar campaign, having scored in the Champions League and maintained his passing prowess in the Primeira Liga, where Porto is just four points off the pace.

For Mexico, the Veracruz native has been equally stellar. He has been noticeably exempt from coach Juan Carlos Osorio's rotation policy, as Layun can play multiple positions and impact the game on defense and offense.

In November, on a historic night in Columbus, Layun's goal opened the scoring against the U.S. and perfectly encapsulated his growth. His hustle and determination stripped Michael Bradley of the ball and, instead of passing as he might have done in the past, Layun stared down a defender and thumped an effort past Tim Howard. -- Eric Gomez (@EricGomez86)

