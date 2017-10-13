Previous
Everton
Arsenal
12:30 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 10/3  Draw: 27/10  Away: 10/11 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Tottenham Hotspur
Liverpool
3:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 6/5  Draw: 13/5  Away: 12/5 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Celta Vigo
Atletico Madrid
2:15 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 14/5  Draw: 23/10  Away: 21/20 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Real Madrid
Eibar
6:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 1/10  Draw: 10/1  Away: 20/1 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Udinese
Juventus
4:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 8/1  Draw: 7/2  Away: 2/5 
Odds from bet365
bet365
San Jose Earthquakes
Minnesota United FC
8:00 PM UTC
Game Details
FC Dallas
LA Galaxy
8:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 4/11  Draw: 4/1  Away: 13/2 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Real Salt Lake
Sporting Kansas City
8:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 21/20  Draw: 5/2  Away: 12/5 
Odds from bet365
bet365
United States U17s 1 - 4 England U17s: England through to semi-finals

India

John Helm attempts naming 92 English clubs in 26 seconds

India
