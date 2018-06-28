Belgium's hot start at the World Cup leads the FC crew to examine their status among the contenders and whether they can go farther than Germany.

BERLIN, Germany -- At the Cafe Santral on Reichenberger Strasse in Berlin-Kreuzberg, some people are playing a round of Okey, a Turkish board game; others roll a dice while some appear in deep discussion. You wouldn't know that world champions Germany could be knocked out of the World Cup in just under two hours' time.

Joachim Low's side face Sweden. Anything less than a win puts the defending world champions in serious trouble. A defeat spells the end of their tournament. Ten minutes before kick-off, a giant screen is turned on; TRT, the Turkish broadcaster, is on the commentary.

"Who is playing now," one man asks me. "Germany," I replied. "Ah, Germany..." he said, before turning back to continue his chat with his friend.

Around 200,000 people of Turkish ethnicity live in Germany's capital -- the largest ethnic minority in a city of 3.7 million people. It is the largest Turkish community outside of Turkey and many live in the district of Kreuzberg, around the Kotti with its Neues Kreuzberg Zentrum (NKZ), a 12-story wall of apartments towering over the Adalbertstrasse.

Built in the 1970s it is one of the iconic sights of Berlin, with a mix of bearded hipsters, drug dealers, Kreuzberg natives and tourists flooding the bars in the lower two levels of the NKZ. Bars and clubs coexist with restaurants and cafes catering to Kreuzberg's Muslims. The U1, Berlin's oldest Underground line, runs overground, passing the Mevlana mosque at the northern end of the NKZ.

But tensions have been high for those Turkish migrants now calling Berlin their home. In a World Cup overshadowed by the governing parties in Germany falling out over the refugees arriving at the borders, the build-up to the Sweden game had seen the biggest debate in German society reach the national team.

In mid-May, Germany internationals Mesut Ozil and Ilkay Gundogan had their photograph taken with Turkey president Recep Tayyip Erdogan. The players, both born in the German city of Gelsenkirchen but of Turkish descent, soon found themselves in the middle of a row, which led to both German chancellor Angela Merkel and president Frank-Walter Steinmeier commenting on it.

In the stadiums, the players were booed off the pitch by Germany supporters and parts of the German media questioned their willingness to integrate into the society they were born in. Ozil remained quiet, while Gundogan explained himself. It was not enough.

The row, sparked by that photo over a month ago, has dragged on into the World Cup. Following the opening game defeat to Mexico, the tabloids were more interested in Ozil's non-existent lip movements during the national anthem than in his abilities on the pitch.

Against Sweden, Ozil was not picked to start.

I picked up the news on social media as I climbed the stairs to the Cafe Kotti on the first floor of the NKZ. Outside the betting shop next to the cafe, people were smoking cigarettes, looking at their slips, and to the screens inside. Inside, the Mexico vs. South Korea match was on in one of the back rooms, but nobody watched. Football is not everything, they said.

Downstairs, an old Turkish man with a Germany flag attached to this electric wheelchair was chatting with a dreadlocked man as Chicharito doubled the score for the Mexicans on the screen of a Turkish fish restaurant where guests were more interested in their plates packed with Hamsi, a small anchovy fish caught in the Black Sea, than with the match.

It wasn't much different in the Turkish cafe and betting shops next to it. "We'll watch Germany," one man said, but it did not seem he cared much.

Walking down Skalitzer Strasse, the main street, I turned into a backyard on Reichenberger Strasse. It was empty, the commentator was calling Son Heung-Min's name to one man behind a BBQ and three bearded hipsters.

At the Cafe Santral, I join Tarik, a 53-year-old who has been living in Germany since 1998, for kick off -- he is more interested in the national team than most Turkish immigrants.

"I support them [Germany]," he said, though when Thomas Muller gets the ball, a deeper tension is revealed. "I don't like him," he says. "He's Bavarian, he represents everything I don't like here."

The Bavarian CSU, the smaller counterpart to the Christian Democratic Union (CDU) operating outside of Bavaria only, has been one of the driving forces behind the most recent debate over migrants, and has led the grand coalition of CDU, SPD and CSU to the brink.

Sweden scored and a few of the people cheered -- just loud enough for me to know they were indeed not backing the national team. "Look at the fear. The fear hurts them. They need more courage," Tarik said. At half-time, we discussed Ozil, Gundogan and Erdogan.

"It's only a picture," Tarik said. "They are Germans. They've said it many times. They honour the German values. But if they like the man, why shouldn't they take a photo with him?

"It's a world without borders. They grew up here, in Gelsenkirchen. They are proud to play for this country. They love their country.

"I came here 20 years ago. I love Germany, but I also love my homeland. Is it that hard to understand? You can love two countries. There are some extremists on all sides. Let's just all have our opinions and live together in peace."

When Marco Reus equalised, Tarik cheered. With seconds remaining, Germany are in a precarious position, still tied at 1-1, but with a free kick in a dangerous position on the left hand edge of the box.

Tarik leans over to me. "He'll get the job done," he says. On the big screen, Toni Kroos and Reus are discussing their options. Kroos plays a short ball to Reus, who stops it dead for Kroos, giving him the angle to curl an unstoppable shot into the top corner. Germany 2-1 Sweden. Game over. A few people in the cafe look up from their dice and Okey boards. Tarik gets up. "That was that," he says and departs.

But the time I depart, those appearing to root against Germany had long since left the place. I finished my tea. I got up and walked out. The people inside the Cafe Santral smiled.

"Congratulations," they said and patted me on the shoulder. Outside, there was an empty street. From the distance a few bangers could be heard, but there were no people inside cars celebrating the Kroos goal. Kreuzberg continued and prepared for the Saturday night ahead.

There was a weird feeling of detachment in the air. The Germany national team has so far been unable to unite a divided society, and you could sense it under the microscope of the Neue Kreuzberg Zentrum and its bars.

Between 2014 and 2018, the atmosphere in Germany has changed, and it might take some time for the nation with its all multi-cultural background to get back behind the team.

Stephan Uersfeld is the Germany correspondent for ESPN FC. Follow him on Twitter @uersfeld.