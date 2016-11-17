World Cup qualification is the most important task for Australian football

Newcastle have defeated Brisbane 3-2 in a to-and-fro encounter at Suncorp Stadium. The win sees the Jets move into the top six.

The past 12 months have been a topsy-turvy affair for Australian football, but with crucial international matches on the horizon and the stakes continually rising in club land, there's plenty to wish for as we begin 2017.

Here are five wishes to help Australian football grow toward its potential:

1. World Cup qualification

The prize every nation is vying for in 2017 is a ticket to Russia 2018, and the Socceroos are no different. A fourth consecutive World Cup appearance is in the offing if Ange Postecoglou can guide his charges through a tricky third round of qualification over the next 12 months.

In particular, matches against the United Arab Emirates and Iraq in March could make or break Australia's chances. If Postecoglou can reverse recent travails and pick up two positive results, an automatic qualification spot beckons. If not, the Socceroos may struggle to reel in Japan and Saudi Arabia -- and potentially the UAE also.

If the Socceroos are unable qualify prior to the final Group B clash against Thailand on Sept. 5, it will raise questions over the team's development since winning the 2015 AFC Asian Cup. Here's hoping it doesn't come to that.

2. Broadcast rights to lift A-League profile

Football Federation Australia recently announced a new broadcast deal worth AU$346 million over the next six years, which could have massive benefits for A-League clubs. This figure is expected to increase in 2017, when a free-to-air deal will supplement the existing pay television contract.

A slight rise in the A-League salary cap to AU$2.85m has already been mooted, with the clubs reportedly set to receive around AU$6m each. This provides potential to all clubs to start bringing in higher quality recruits, which is exactly what the free-to-air proponents will be banking on.

3. AFC Champions League success

Both clubs sure to be representing Australia in the 2017 continental club competition have tasted previous success in Asia. Western Sydney Wanderers won the ACL title in 2014, while Adelaide United were runners-up back in 2008.

However, 2016 was a tale of unfulfilled promise on this front for A-League clubs, as Sydney FC and Melbourne Victory both fell at the first knockout stage.

Following on from the Reds and Wanderers ACL successes, and particularly the Socceroos' 2015 Asian Cup triumph, Australia should expect their representatives to be competitive deep into a tournament such as this. Though recent form indicates that may be a bridge too far for Adelaide and Western Sydney at the moment, a surprise could yet come from Brisbane Roar, who must play qualifiers to enter the competition proper.

Goal No. 1 is for Ange Postecoglou to qualify the Socceroos for a fourth-straight World Cup.

4. A Socceroo to join a European giant

This one has been on the wishlist for some years, which begs the question whether someone at FFA HQ has been rather more naughty than nice. No matter, there's nothing Australian football fans would love to see more in the New Year than to have national team players in action in Europe's biggest leagues.

A trend has been forming of late, whereby talented Australian players head to Asia to earn good money while remaining on the radar of Postecoglou. It's understandable from the players' perspective, but for the generations to come it is vital that our best instead ply their trade in the Premier League, Bundesliga, La Liga or Serie A. Australia's youth need to be reminded that this is still possible.

By the time the 2017 Confederations Cup kicks off in June, hopefully there's a Socceroo or two making waves in the world's best leagues.

5. A-League to level playing field

Let's be honest, the A-League has, more than ever, separated into the haves and have nots. Clubs from capital cities now attract much better recruits generally, and have greater commercial opportunities to extend their salary structure through the use of marquee players. It's simple economics, and it typically happens in every club competition across the globe.

But clubs like Leicester City give everyone hope -- and hope is the greatest thing a football fan can cling on to in most circumstances.

A quick glance at the current A-League ladder doesn't offer much optimism for supporters of smaller town clubs, but a fairytale run from an unlikely source could be just the spark to ignite a huge 2017 in Australian football.

Rob Brooks writes about Australian football and the A-League for ESPN FC. Follow him on Twitter: @RobNJBrooks