W-League Grand Final: Perth Glory vs. Melbourne City key stats

Melbourne City's Jess Fishlock will be hoping to become the first ever player-coach to win the Grand Final.

The 2017 W-League Grand Final will be held at the nib Stadium on Sunday, when Perth Glory take on Melbourne City FC.

City needed extra time to seal a 1-0 win over Canberra United in the semifinals, when Jess Fishlock scored the only goal of the game in the 107th minute.

The Glory were more impressive side over the weekend, routing Sydney FC 5-1 with Vanessa DiBernardo netting a brace.

Sam Kerr failed to register a goal during the match, but if there was going to be a stage for the Glory star to shine, it would be at nib Stadium on Sunday.

Will it be the Glory who walk away with the coveted trophy or can City play a tight game and win it by the odd goal?

Below are all the stats you need know ahead of the biggest game of the 2017 W-League calendar.

W-League Grand Final

Perth Glory vs. Melbourne City (Sunday, 7.30 p.m. AEDT)

Head-to-head record: The two teams met only once in the 2016-17 season in round eight, where the Glory sneaked a 3-2 win at AAMI Park. City were dominant in the previous season, where they walked away 4-0 winners in rounds three and 10.

Grand Final goal ratio: In the eight Grand Finals since 2009, 30 goals have been scored to put it at an average of 3.75 goals per game.

PERTH GLORY

Regular season finish: Second

Top scorer: Sam Kerr (10)

Key stat: With only two players from the Glory setup having won W-League title, they will be hoping home-ground advantage -- this is only the second W-League Grand Final played at the nib Stadium -- will work in their favour.

MELBOURNE CITY

Regular season finish: Fourth

Top scorer: Jess Fishlock (7)

Key stat: Fishlock could become the first-ever player-coach to win a W-League Grand Final and, in doing so, would help City become the first club to ever win back-to-back W-League championships.

Follow @ESPNFC on Twitter to keep up with the latest football updates.