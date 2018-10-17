Sydney FC's Siem De Jong set to miss FFA Cup final with hamstring injury

Sydney FC are all but certain to be without marquee Siem De Jong for Tuesday's FFA Cup final after suffering a hamstring injury against Western Sydney.

De Jong came off the bench in the second half of Saturday's A-League win over the Wanderers but lasted just 20 minutes before being forced from the field.

Sky Blues coach Steve Corica had hoped to keep the former Dutch international fresh to take on Adelaide in the FFA Cup decider by benching him at the SCG.

But instead Corica will have to do without one of his star players when they look to defend their Cup title at Coopers Stadium.

"I think a low-grade strain of the hamstring, but I'd say he'd be out of the Cup on Tuesday," Corica said after the 2-0 win in the derby.

"That was the point we put him on the bench in the first place -- to rest him and not give him 90 minutes, because i wanted him to be fresh on Tuesday night.

"Unfortunately it didn't work out that way."

Corica was unable to give an exact timeline on the injury, but remained hopeful the former Ajax captain wouldn't be sidelined for long.

"The physio says a low-grade strain, so hopefully that's the way it is. It's hard to tell right now but I think tomorrow we'll have a better idea," he said.