Sydney FC's Siem De Jong set to miss FFA Cup final with hamstring injury

Sydney FC are all but certain to be without marquee Siem De Jong for Tuesday's FFA Cup final after suffering a hamstring injury against Western Sydney.

De Jong came off the bench in the second half of Saturday's A-League win over the Wanderers but lasted just 20 minutes before being forced from the field.

Sky Blues coach Steve Corica had hoped to keep the former Dutch international fresh to take on Adelaide in the FFA Cup decider by benching him at the SCG.

But instead Corica will have to do without one of his star players when they look to defend their Cup title at Coopers Stadium.

"I think a low-grade strain of the hamstring, but I'd say he'd be out of the Cup on Tuesday," Corica said after the 2-0 win in the derby.

"That was the point we put him on the bench in the first place -- to rest him and not give him 90 minutes, because i wanted him to be fresh on Tuesday night.

"Unfortunately it didn't work out that way."

Corica was unable to give an exact timeline on the injury, but remained hopeful the former Ajax captain wouldn't be sidelined for long.

"The physio says a low-grade strain, so hopefully that's the way it is. It's hard to tell right now but I think tomorrow we'll have a better idea," he said.

After dominating for large stretches against the Wanderers, the Sky Blues will head into their contest against the Reds full of confidence.

Their other marquee man, former Premier League striker Adam Le Fondre, netted his second goal in as many matches early on Saturday.

And Corica expects to have another attacking option available in youngster Danny De Silva, who has yet to play this year because of his own hamstring issues.

"Danny will be available. Whether he starts on Tuesday, I'm not so sure yet. This game's just finished," he said.

"We'll start preparing tomorrow for that game but he'll be involved, Danny. He's looking good at training and I'm looking forward to having him back."

