Sydney FC's Filip Holosko targets goal flurry against Wellington Phoenix

And the Sydney FC marquee man has framed Thursday night's Phoenix clash as the ideal opportunity to boost his A-League goal tally.

Sydney's unbeaten streak will again go on the line at Allianz Stadium, one of nine remaining hurdles in the charge towards an unprecedented A-League "Invincibles" finish.

As records continue falling to Graham Arnold's irrepressible table-toppers, Holosko has one eye on breaking one of his own.

Despite Sydney's poor 2015-16 domestic campaign, the Slovakian winger put away 10 goals in his first season to win the club's golden boot.

On six goals and with a third of the regular season remaining, he's counting on surpassing that output in pursuit of teammates Alex Brosque (nine), Bobo (seven) and Milos Ninkovic (seven).

"Last season I scored 10 goals, but I believe this season I can score maybe the same or maybe more - we have still nine games to go and then the finals," Holosko said.

"This season is better for the whole team.

"Also, I feel better -- if you are winning and undefeated your confidence is higher than last season."

Holosko has started all 17 of his appearances though now faces competition from fit-again flyer Bernie Ibini.

He points out there's still room for improvement after missing two chances during last weekend's scoreless draw in Brisbane, a result that allowed chasing Melbourne Victory to shorten an 11-point gap to nine points.

If given the nod against Wellington, the 33-year-old will be confident in the knowledge he's found the back of Phoenix's net more than once before.

Holosko scored a pearler in December 2015 to steal a 1-1 draw at Westpac Stadium, before coming off the bench to find a consolation in a 3-1 home loss three months later.

"I look forward to playing against them on Thursday and I believe I'll score again," he said.

"But more important is the team, and I am sure we will win this game."