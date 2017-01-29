Graham Arnold sick of Sydney FC's 'Invincibles' tag in A-League

Graham Arnold is sick of talk that Sydney FC can remain unbeaten for the entire season.

Three months after declaring Sydney FC can be the A-League's Invincibles, coach Graham Arnold is sick of hearing about it.

Arnold publicly set the bold target in November when he proclaimed his Sky Blues could become the first side in Australian national football to finish a regular season undefeated.

Do that, he said, and they'd claim the revered "Invincibles" moniker given to the Arsenal side of 2003-04 and Preston North End of 1888-89 after achieving the feat in their respective English top-flight campaigns.

At the time Sydney were sitting on six wins and a draw, and such an early statement of intent appeared audacious.

But with each unbeaten match -- there are now 18 -- the concept has taken on a life of its own in the minds of both Sydney's players and their league adversaries.

Now, despite having used footage of Arsenal legend Thierry Henry to motivate his squad, Arnold wants the focus shifted away from such grand plans.

"I tell them [the players] I don't want to hear about it," Arnold said.

"For me, you can't get there unless you go through the process, and the process is 27 games initially.

"The process is we want to win every game and we will win every game.

"The process is that tomorrow night is the first game of the last nine, and that's against Wellington [Phoenix] at home."