Carney backs Arnold to find defensive reinforcements in the transfer market

Sydney FC survived a fightback from the Mariners with a controversial David Carney goal handing the Sky Blues a 3-2 win.

David Carney has admitted that Graham Arnold needs to do something to tackle Sydney FC's shrunken defensive stocks.

Western Sydney head into Saturday's derby with the runaway A-League leader's defence vulnerable after the departure of central defender Matt Jurman and an injury to stand-in skipper Seb Ryall.

Midfielder Josh Brillante, who helped out in the Sky Blues' backline when Ryall limped off with a hamstring injury in the 3-2 win over Central Coast on Sunday, will also miss through suspension.

Arnold revealed after the Gosford clash a possible European replacement player may be on his way to Sydney to begin talks with the club.

Carney said on Monday he expected the player market to serve the Sky Blues well.

"Arnie keeps his cards close to his chest, so we don't really know too much about that," Carney said.

"But I'm sure they've got a plan A and plan B. Whoever comes in I'm sure will do a job.

"If not, we've still got young players who can do it and other players who can fill that role."

Veteran Carney scored the winner off the bench in the hard-fought victory over the Mariners to increase their lead atop the standings by seven points.

Central Coast became the first team this season to score twice against Sydney and came from two down to level at 2-2 before Carney's winning header in the 77th-minute.

With or without new personnel, Carney was confident the Sky Blues would extend their unbeaten run to 15 matches this season against the seventh-placed Wanderers.

"We've got a real good squad here -- a lot of character. We're playing good football as well, scoring a lot of goals and keeping a few clean sheets," Carney said.

"We feel like we just can't get beat.

"Even yesterday, we were sloppy at times. But good teams find a way to win and we've done that a few times this season."