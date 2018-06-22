Switzerland boss unhappy with performance: 'This is not the way to go forward'

Previous
Mexico
Sweden
0
3
FT
Match 44
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
South Korea
Germany
2
0
FT
Match 43
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
Serbia
Brazil
0
2
FT
Match 41
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
Switzerland
Costa Rica
2
2
FT
Match 42
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
Japan
Poland
2:00 PM UTC
Match 47
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Senegal
Colombia
2:00 PM UTC
Match 48
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
England
Belgium
6:00 PM UTC
Match 45
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Panama
Tunisia
6:00 PM UTC
Match 46
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Next
epa06845432 Blerim Dzemaili (C) of Switzerland celebrates scoring the opening goal during the FIFA World Cup 2018 group E preliminary round soccer match between Switzerland and Costa Rica in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia, 27 June 2018.

Swiss boss: 'This is not the way to go forward'

Switzerland Reuters
Read
Switzerland celebrate Blerim Dzemaili's opener against Costa Rica.

Are Switzerland poised to be this World Cup's Cinderella?

FIFA World Cup Sam Borden
Read

Brazil power through to round of 16

FIFA World Cup
Read
Switzerland made it through to the last 16 and a showdown with Sweden.

Limp Swiss through but won't scare many

World Cup Nick Miller
Read

Switzerland 2-2 Costa Rica: Swiss finish 2nd in Group E

FIFA World Cup
Read

Penalty rebounds off Sommer's head to bring Costa Rica level

FIFA World Cup
Read
SwitzerlandSwitzerland
Costa RicaCosta Rica
2
2
FT
Match 42
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights

Drmic's gives Switzerland late lead

FIFA World Cup
Read

Waston heads in the equaliser for Costa Rica

FIFA World Cup
Read

Dzemaili drills home the opener for Switzerland

FIFA World Cup
Read
Xherdan Shaqiri's last-gasp winner for Switzerland over Serbia has thrown Group E wide open.

Ethnic Albanians to pay Swiss duo's fines

Switzerland Reuters
Read
Germany fans pose for a photo ahead of Germany's World Cup group-stage match against Sweden.

LIVE: Brazil need a point; Germany crash out

FIFA World Cup ESPN
Read

When a goal celebration serves as a political statement

FIFA World Cup Nick Ames
Read

Swiss team won't make gesture again - Behrami

Switzerland Sam Borden
Read
Xherdan Shaqiri's last-gasp winner for Switzerland over Serbia has thrown Group E wide open.

Shaqiri, Xhaka fined for celebrations vs. Serbia

Switzerland Associated Press
Read

Swiss players unlikely to be suspended - FA chief

Switzerland Associated Press
Read

Serbia claim biased officiating in Switzerland loss

Serbia Associated Press
Read
Xherdan Shaqiri's last-gasp winner for Switzerland over Serbia has thrown Group E wide open.

FIFA opens disciplinary case vs. Shaqiri, Xhaka

FIFA World Cup ESPN
Read

Petkovic hails Swiss 'fighting mentality' against Serbia

Switzerland Reuters
Read
Xherdan Shaqiri's last-gasp winner for Switzerland over Serbia has thrown Group E wide open.

Swiss scorers' Albanian flag celebrations in focus

FIFA World Cup Associated Press
Read
 By Reuters
Share
Tweet
   

Switzerland boss unhappy with performance: 'This is not the way to go forward'

With six of the eight round-of-16 matchups now set, the ESPN FC crew assess which teams have the best chance of reaching the quarterfinals.
Kwese's Andrew Kabuura and Daniel Amokachi discuss Brazil's performance in their win over Serbia and Switzerland's run heading into the last 16.
Brazil finished top of Group E after a 2-0 win over Serbia whilst Switzerland also progressed after a 2-2 draw against Costa Rica.
Goals from Blerim Dzemaili and Josip Drmic were enough to see Switzerland advance to the last 16 following a 2-2 draw against Costa Rica.

Switzerland trod a thin line between arrogance and confidence as they claimed the required point to advance to the next round of the World Cup, said coach Vladimir Petkovic after the 2-2 draw with Costa Rica on Wednesday.

The result ensured they finished second in Group E as Brazil beat Serbia 2-0 in the other group game played simultaneously.

"It's hard to say which side of the line we were on," Petkovic said after the match at the Nizhny Novgorod Stadium, "but the fact of the matter was that we turned over too much possession and lost too many one-on-one situations and so, when that happens, it all adds up.

"Because of that, it was a much different performance than what we saw against Brazil and Serbia."

Switzerland, who needed only a draw to progress to the knockout phase for the third time in the past four tournaments, found themselves under early pressure from already-eliminated Costa Rica before Blerim Dzemaili handed the Swiss the half-time lead.

Costa Rica hit the woodwork twice before finally equalising and kept creating chances as Switzerland failed to look anything like a side who had picked up four points from their opening two games.

Two more late goals gave both sides a deserved share of the spoils.

"Whenever we managed to attack previously, we were able to find each other with precise passing, aggressively moving into the zones. But we didn't get that right tonight," Petkovic added. "I don't think we need to overanalyse what went wrong, but it has to be taken very seriously, and we need to recognise this is not the way to go forward.

"I'm sure next game we'll be much better. I don't know why it didn't work well for us."

Finishing second behind Brazil means Switzerland now play Sweden in St. Petersburg on Tuesday in the second round.

"We have big ambitions, but our next big ambition is applied to the next opponent, and that is what counts now," Pekovic said.

"We are not thinking about making history or anything like that, just relaxing now and then making sure we beat Sweden," he said.

Yellow cards for captain Stephan Lichtsteiner and fellow defender Fabian Schär -- their second of the tournament -- mean they'll be suspended for the Sweden match in St. Petersburg.

"This is certainly not an ideal scenario," Dzemaili said. "We don't need to look at who's not there, we need to look at who will be able to play. This is very disappointing."

Comments

Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.