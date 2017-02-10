Swansea's Nathan Dyer set to miss rest of season through injury

Previous
AFC Bournemouth
Manchester City
8:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 7/1  Draw: 17/4  Away: 2/5 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Lazio
AC Milan
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 8/13  Draw: 3/1  Away: 9/2 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Eibar
Granada
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 1/2  Draw: 31/10  Away: 6/1 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Rio Ave
Maritimo
8:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 11/10  Draw: 21/10  Away: 14/5 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Newcastle Jets
Melbourne Victory
0
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Next
Nathan Dyer of Swansea City limps off injured during the Premier League match against Leicester City.

Dyer set to miss rest of season through injury

Swansea City
Read

Swansea have bargain in Alfie Mawson

Swansea Max Hicks
Read

Hislop: I would sack Ranieri tomorrow

ESPN FC TV
Read

Ranieri: We must remain calm

English Premier League
Read

Clement: Today was only a small step

English Premier League
Read

Clement impressed with Swansea's belief

Swansea City PA Sport
Read

Foxes' Ranieri: 'The machine is not broken'

Leicester City PA Sport
Read

Swansea City 2-0 Leicester

Premier League Highlights
Read

Swansea working hard

English Premier League
Read

Sorting out the relegation battle

English Premier League
Read

Sorting out the relegation battle

English Premier League
Read

Swansea City 2-0 Leicester City

Premier League Highlights
Read
Swansea CitySwansea City
Leicester CityLeicester City
2
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights

Clement may help Ancelotti with Arsenal prep

Swansea City PA Sport
Read
Jordan Ayew

Jordan Ayew focused on Swans relegation fight

Swansea City PA Sport
Read

Clement oversees Swansea revival

Swansea Max Hicks
Read

Leicester facing 'make or break' moment

ESPN FC TV
Read

Ranieri praises Clement impact

English Premier League
Read

Clement named Manager of the Month

Swansea City ESPN staff
Read

Weekend Premier League predictions

Premier League ESPN staff
Read
By ESPN Staff
Share
Tweet
   

Swansea's Nathan Dyer set to miss rest of season through injury

Paul Clement reflects on his side's 2-0 win over Leicester as Swansea try to fight their way out of the relegation zone.
Martin Olsson and Alfie Mawson credit Swansea's big win over Leicester to intense preparation under coach Paul Clement.

Swansea winger Nathan Dyer will miss the rest of the season after rupturing the Achilles tendon in his left ankle during Sunday's Premier League match against Leicester City.

Dyer played the first seven minutes against the Premier League champions before limping off, and a scan on Monday confirmed the extent of the injury.

Swansea CitySwansea City
Leicester CityLeicester City
2
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights

The 29-year-old, who earned a Premier League winner's medal with the Foxes last season, will now need surgery, the Welsh club announced on their official website.

Dyer had featured heavily during Paul Clement's reign, making a total of five appearances having missed the earlier part of the domestic campaign with an ankle problem.

Dyer, who first arrived at the Liberty Stadium from Southampton in 2009, signed a new four-year contract with the club in the summer.

During his time with the Swans, Dyer has helped the Welsh club secure promotion to the Premier League and played an integral role in Swansea's League Cup triumph over Bradford in 2013 -- the first major trophy in the club's history.

Meanwhile, Jefferson Montero is closer to a return to action with the Ecuador winger currently sidelined with a hamstring injury.

Comments

Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.