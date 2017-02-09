Previous
Burnley
Chelsea
1
1
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Swansea City
Leicester City
2
0
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Internazionale
Empoli
2
0
FT
Game Details
Crotone
AS Roma
0
2
FT
Game Details
Cagliari
Juventus
0
1
LIVE 43'
Game Details
Las Palmas
Sevilla FC
0
1
FT
Game Details
Atletico Madrid
Celta Vigo
1
1
LIVE 43'
Game Details
Stade Rennes
Nice
2
2
FT
Game Details
Highlights
 By PA Sport
Swansea's Paul Clement: 'I have been impressed with our belief'

Martin Olsson and Alfie Mawson credit Swansea's big win over Leicester to intense preparation under coach Paul Clement.

Swansea manager Paul Clement said he was delighted with the belief his players had shown since he took over from Bob Bradley in December.

Swansea have climbed from the bottom of the table to 15th since Clement arrived, capped by Sunday's 2-0 defeat of defending champions Leicester.

Alfie Mawson gave Swansea the lead with his third goal in six games and Martin Olsson got the crucial second in first-half stoppage-time when he smashed a shot past goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel.

Clement praised his team, and Mawson, after the match, saying: "His overall performance was very good.

"It's down to hard work on the training ground, instructions from the coaching staff, and he had a good game.

"We have worked with all of the back four combinations, doing unit work with those in the team and not in the team.

Alfie Mawson scored his third goal in six games for Swansea.

"I have been impressed with our belief. I don't know what it was like before, but it has been good since I have been here.

"The first time I walked in was before the Crystal Palace game at the hotel. The team had been picked, I asked them if they were up for the fight, they showed it straight away and have done in every game since."

The one low point for Swansea was an Achilles injury suffered by Nathan Dyer during the opening exchanges, and Clement said: "I don't know how bad it is until he has a scan. The initial prognosis doesn't look very good."

