Jordan Ayew focused on Swansea relegation fight after move from Villa

Jordan Ayew wants to use previous relegation pain to help Swansea retain their Premier League status and reward his brother Andre's faith.

The 25-year-old forward joined the Swans on transfer deadline day and could make his debut against fellow strugglers Leicester on Sunday following his return from the African Nations Cup.

Ayew, who was unable to help former club Aston Villa beat the drop last year, made the move following a conversation with his elder sibling, who spent last season at the Liberty Stadium prior to a summer switch to West Ham.

"When my manager called me and told me of this opportunity, I spoke to my brother because my brother is like my lawyer,'' he said at a prematch news conference ahead of the visit of the Foxes.

"I knew a lot about the club and my brother told me it was the best decision for me to go to Swansea instead of going back to France or another country.

"My original thought was that this was the right place for me, but when I spoke to him he said at once that I should come here as quickly as possible.''

The Ghana international links up with his new teammates at a high point in their season after January victories over Crystal Palace, Liverpool and Southampton moved them out of the drop zone ahead of the weekend's matches.

Those results helped boss Paul Clement pick up the manager of the month award and the Swans now have a favourable run of fixtures which could go a long way to deciding their fate in May.

Following the visit of Claudio Ranieri's out-of-form champions and a trip to leaders Chelsea, they have an opportunity to put more points on the board with games against Burnley, Hull, Bournemouth and Middlesbrough.

Ayew admits the season is now approaching a crucial stage and is determined not to go down again following last season's dreadful campaign at Villa Park.

"The most important thing is that we stay in the Premier League,'' he added. "I need to get ready physically and mentally to be efficient for the team.

"As a player you never want to get relegated. At Villa we knew we would be in the Championship in January and that was difficult because you have two or three months just to play.

"It's like a race now. The team has been doing well when I have been at the African Cup. I used to follow the results, it was positive and we just need to continue this and there will be no problem to stay in the Premier League.

"It's going to be tough. But we have won games which people predicted we would have lost -- like Liverpool and maybe Southampton -- and now we have three or four games coming up against teams who are fighting against relegation. In a month or two we can maybe be in a good position.

"I wouldn't say [I am] confident [about avoiding relegation], but I'm confident I can help. For staying up, only God knows, but I can help.''