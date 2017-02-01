Swansea boss Paul Clement: 'My opinion is that it wasn't a foul'

Paul Clement laments the late referee decisions which he feels may have cost Swansea City the match.

Swansea boss Paul Clement claims the free kick that eventually led to Manchester City's winning goal should not have been given, and said that his team didn't deserve to lose on Sunday.

Brazil international Gabriel Jesus scored a brace, which included a stoppage-time winner, to give Pep Guardiola's men a narrow victory on the day.

And the Swansea manager expressed his frustration about the winning goal, saying a free kick for City in the build-up should not have been awarded and was taken from the wrong position.

"My opinion is that it wasn't a foul,'' Clement said.

"It was right in front of me. [Luciano] Narsingh tried to evade the challenge of [Aleksandar] Kolarov. The linesman has thought he's got him and thrown him across his body but that wasn't the case -- Kolarov has tried to go shoulder to shoulder, Narsingh has got out of the way and Kolarov has gone across the front of him.

"Okay, you can get those or not -- but it is the restart I am disappointed about.

"It was 10 metres deeper than it should have been, in a more central position, and the ball is rolling.

"In the time it takes for that ball to go back and be taken from the correct place, I am confident my team is in a more organised state than it was when they took the free kick.

"Ultimately there is an error defensively [from Swansea when the goal went in] but it I don't think it should have got to that point.

"We'd done enough over the 90 minutes to warrant the draw. I don't think we deserved to win but a draw would have been fair.''