Tottenham Hotspur
West Bromwich Albion
4
0
FT
Game Details
Swansea City
Arsenal
0
4
FT
Game Details
Leicester City
Chelsea
0
3
FT
Game Details
Barcelona
Las Palmas
5
0
FT
Game Details
Atletico Madrid
Real Betis
1
0
FT
Game Details
Internazionale
Chievo Verona
3
1
FT
Game Details
Stade Rennes
Paris Saint-Germain
0
1
FT
Game Details
Gabon
Guinea-Bissau
1
1
FT
Game Details
Burkina Faso
Cameroon
1
1
FT
Game Details
Paul Clement says Swansea still up for the challenge after loss in league debut

Arsenal eased past a feeble Swansea at the Liberty Stadium to move back into the top four.

Swansea head coach Paul Clement said Saturday's lopsided defeat to Arsenal has not changed his view on the challenge ahead.

Clement was in charge of a Premier League game for the first time and saw his team suffer a 4-0 thrashing at home on Saturday.

But he remained optimistic that Swansea can escape from the current relegation battle.

Swansea CitySwansea City
ArsenalArsenal
0
4
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights

"Everyone knows the task at hand is a very hard one but we're all up for it," Clement said.

"There are games we are not necessarily expected to win. That's maybe one today, though we would have wanted the scoreline to be much closer.

"There are games we will have to win. We have to make sure when those games come around we are on top form."

Paul Clement took charge of Swansea City in the Premier League for the first time.

Asked about a penalty appeal at 1-0 down on the stroke of half-time, in which midfielder Ki Sung-Yueng was booked after tangling with Laurent Koscielny, Clement said: "I'm surprised -- I thought it was given.

"When I spoke to Ki at half-time, he said, 'It was a penalty -- there was contact on me.'

"I got to look back at it. The referee doesn't get that opportunity, but I saw the video after the game from all the different angles. I saw the reaction of Koscielny and it's a penalty."

Clement also confirmed the signings of Norwich defender Martin Olsson and Tottenham midfielder Tom Carroll are waiting on medicals and paperwork.

