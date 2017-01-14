Swansea's Paul Clement hopes Arsenal scouting trip pays off

Previous
Melbourne Victory
Brisbane Roar
3
2
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Leeds United
Derby County
1
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Lille
St Etienne
1
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Go Ahead Eagles
AZ Alkmaar
1
3
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Arouca
Estoril
2
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Tijuana
Puebla
3:00 AM UTC Jan 14, 2017
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Wellington Phoenix FC
Central Coast Mariners
6:35 AM UTC Jan 14, 2017
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Next

Clement hopes Arsenal scouting trip pays off

Swansea City PA Sport
Read
Swansea CitySwansea City
ArsenalArsenal
3:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 6/1  Draw: 15/4  Away: 1/2 
Odds from bet365
bet365
PickCenter

Premier League Predictor: Week 21

English Premier League
Read

Wenger hopes Arsenal stay on track

English Premier League
Read

Narsingh: My pace will suit the Prem

English Premier League
Read

Weekend Premier League predictions

Premier League ESPN staff
Read

United vs. Liverpool should live up to hype

Premier League W2W4 Nick Miller
Read
Fernando Llorente

Swans must keep Sigurdsson, Llorente - boss

Swansea City PA Sport
Read

Swansea loading up for run at Premier League survival

Swansea City Max Hicks
Read

Swansea City complete Narsingh signing

Swansea City ESPN staff
Read

Is Arena right about Bradley bias?

English Premier League
Read
Martin Olsson v Ireland

Swansea agree £5m fee for Olsson - sources

Transfers Peter O'Rourke
Read

Clement appoints Makelele at Swansea

Swansea City ESPN staff
Read

Taylor needs surgery on fractured cheekbone

Swansea City PA Sport
Read

Last Time They Met: Arsenal 3-2 Swansea

Premier League Highlights
Read

Evra back to Man Utd? Batshuayi to Swansea?

Rumour Rater David Amoyal
Read
LA Galaxy coach Bruce Arena

Arena: Bradley got a 'raw deal' at Swansea

English Premier League Marc Stein and Saad Yousuf
Read

Schalke confirm interest in Badstuber

Transfers Stephan Uersfeld
Read

Batshuayi out, Llorente in could help Chelsea

Premier League Liam Twomey
Read

Clement: Badstuber would do well for Swans

Transfers Mark Lovell
Read
 By PA Sport
Share
Tweet
   

Swansea's Paul Clement hopes Arsenal scouting trip pays off

A Theo Walcott brace would be enough to see 10-man Arsenal down Swansea City 3-2.
Arsene Wenger expects a tough challenge from Swansea, and reveals Arsenal are still without Theo Walcott.
Paul Mariner isn't sure why Bruce Arena is getting involved with the situation surrounding Bob Bradley's sacking.

Swansea boss Paul Clement hopes his Champions League scouting mission at Arsenal will pay off in a fashion he could never have imagined.

Clement was at the Emirates Stadium on Boxing Day as Arsenal beat West Brom 1-0 in the Premier League.

The then-Bayern Munich No. 2 formed part of a Bavarian spying trip ahead of next month's Champions League last-16 clash with Arsenal, before being given the job of trying to keep Swansea in the Premier League after the sacking of Bob Bradley.

Swansea CitySwansea City
ArsenalArsenal
3:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 6/1  Draw: 15/4  Away: 1/2 
Odds from bet365
bet365
PickCenter

"I saw them play West Brom so I have got my notes,'' said Clement, Carlo Ancelotti's former assistant, ahead of Arsenal's visit to the Liberty Stadium on Saturday.

"It's just I'll be using them for Swansea instead of Bayern now.

"The notes are the same, just looking at what they do and hopefully take advantage .....I'll send Carlo a photocopy!''

Clement's first game as a Premier League boss comes against the division's most experienced manager.

Arsene Wenger -- who is now into his 21st year in north London -- will be in charge of Arsenal for the 1,151st time at Swansea.

The pair have crossed swords before when Clement worked as an assistant to first Guus Hiddink, and then Ancelotti, during his time at Chelsea.

But Clement admits it is special coming up against Wenger as he starts out on trying to steer relegation-threatened Swansea to safety.

Paul Clement had scouted Arsenal as Bayern Munich's No. 2 on Boxing Day.

"It's exciting to be going up against a coach of that calibre and experience, it's brilliant,'' Clement said.

"He's been at Arsenal more than 20 years and I didn't know anything about football then.

"I was a secondary school teacher working part-time in Chelsea's centre of excellence. But Chelsea against Arsenal were always good games, always competitive.''

Swansea are one point from safety after winning their last league game, 2-1 at Crystal Palace on Jan. 3.

Clement came down from the stands into the technical area at Selhurst Park on a night when Alan Curtis was in caretaker command.

And he has revealed he has not over-complicated matters as he has got to know his players on the training ground.

"I am their third coach of the season and they have come off some really tough results, so confidence is low and we need to get that back up,'' Clement said.

"The best way to do that is to be well prepared. I will go into a game satisfied if I know I have done everything I can to prepare the team.

"That is my objective, to get to 3pm on Saturday knowing I have done everything I can.

"That might mean not giving the players too much information, just the right amount.

"You know Arsenal have got good footballers -- and top-class players like [Alexis] Sanchez and [Mesut] Ozil, who have been doing particularly well this year.

"So we have to be well organised defensively, with everyone knowing their roles and their positions.

"The focus has been on that all week, then it is about the application of the players to deliver the plan.''

Comments

Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.