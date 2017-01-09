Previous
Melbourne Victory
Brisbane Roar
3
2
FT
Game Details
Leeds United
Derby County
1
0
FT
Game Details
Lille
St Etienne
1
1
FT
Game Details
Go Ahead Eagles
AZ Alkmaar
1
3
FT
Game Details
Arouca
Estoril
2
1
FT
Game Details
Tijuana
Puebla
3:00 AM UTC
Game Details
Wellington Phoenix FC
Central Coast Mariners
6:35 AM UTC
Game Details
Swans closing in on Spurs' Carroll - report

Swansea City PA Sport
Read

Clement hopes Arsenal scouting trip pays off

Swansea City PA Sport
Read
Swansea City
Arsenal
3:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Premier League Predictor: Week 21

English Premier League
Read

Wenger hopes Arsenal stay on track

English Premier League
Read

Narsingh: My pace will suit the Prem

English Premier League
Read

Weekend Premier League predictions

Premier League ESPN staff
Read

United vs. Liverpool should live up to hype

Premier League W2W4 Nick Miller
Read
Fernando Llorente

Swans must keep Sigurdsson, Llorente - boss

Swansea City PA Sport
Read

Swansea loading up for run at Premier League survival

Swansea City Max Hicks
Read

Swansea City complete Narsingh signing

Swansea City ESPN staff
Read

Is Arena right about Bradley bias?

English Premier League
Read
Martin Olsson v Ireland

Swansea agree £5m fee for Olsson - sources

Transfers Peter O'Rourke
Read

Clement appoints Makelele at Swansea

Swansea City ESPN staff
Read

Taylor needs surgery on fractured cheekbone

Swansea City PA Sport
Read

Last Time They Met: Arsenal 3-2 Swansea

Premier League Highlights
Read

Evra back to Man Utd? Batshuayi to Swansea?

Rumour Rater David Amoyal
Read
LA Galaxy coach Bruce Arena

Arena: Bradley got a 'raw deal' at Swansea

English Premier League Marc Stein and Saad Yousuf
Read

Schalke confirm interest in Badstuber

Transfers Stephan Uersfeld
Read

Batshuayi out, Llorente in could help Chelsea

Premier League Liam Twomey
Read
 By PA Sport
Swansea agree a fee for Tottenham's Tom Carroll - report

Swansea City's new winger Luciano Narsingh is ready to take on the challenge of the Premier League.

Swansea are edging closer to the signing of Tom Carroll after agreeing an initial fee for the Tottenham midfielder.

Sources tell Press Association Sport that Spurs have accepted a basic offer of around £5 million for Carroll but want the overall deal to be worth around £9m when add-ons are included.

That is more than the bid Swansea have currently put on the table but talks are ongoing, with both clubs confident a resolution will be found.

Carroll's switch could be finalised as early as next week as new manager Paul Clement continues to shake up his squad for the fight against relegation. Swansea sit 19th ahead of Saturday's game at home to Arsenal.

Tom Carroll's move to Swansea could be done by next week.

Luciano Narsingh's move from PSV was completed on Thursday and, as well as Carroll, Clement has confirmed the club are in negotiations with Norwich over a deal for defender Martin Olsson.

Carroll is already familiar with Swansea after spending a successful season on loan at the Liberty Stadium in 2014-15.

The 24-year-old joined Tottenham's academy in 2008 but has never established himself as a regular starter under Mauricio Pochettino.

He has made only one Premier League appearance for Spurs this season, coming on as a last-minute substitute against Crystal Palace in August.

