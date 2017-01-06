Swansea's Paul Clement determined to keep Sigurdsson, Llorente

Previous
Eibar
Osasuna
0
0
FT
Leg 2Aggregate: 3 - 0
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Celta Vigo
Valencia
2
1
FT
Leg 2Aggregate: 6 - 2
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Sevilla FC
Real Madrid
1
0
LIVE 27'
Leg 2Aggregate: 1 - 3
Game Details
Home: 8/13  Draw: 3/1  Away: 4/1 
Odds from bet365
bet365
AC Milan
Torino
0
1
LIVE 40'
Game Details
Home: 4/1  Draw: 9/4  Away: 4/5 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Sweden
Slovakia
6
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Reading
Queens Park Rangers
0
1
LIVE 40'
Game Details
Home: 10/3  Draw: 9/4  Away: 10/11 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Adelaide United
Melbourne City FC
2
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Next
Fernando Llorente

Swans must keep Sigurdsson, Llorente - boss

Swansea City PA Sport
Read

Swansea City complete Narsingh signing

Swansea City ESPN staff
Read

Is Arena right about Bradley bias?

English Premier League
Read
Martin Olsson v Ireland

Swansea agree £5m fee for Olsson - sources

Transfers Peter O'Rourke
Read

Clement appoints Makelele at Swansea

Swansea City ESPN staff
Read

Taylor needs surgery on fractured cheekbone

Swansea City PA Sport
Read

Last Time They Met: Arsenal 3-2 Swansea

Premier League Highlights
Read

Evra back to Man Utd? Batshuayi to Swansea?

Rumour Rater David Amoyal
Read
LA Galaxy coach Bruce Arena

Arena: Bradley got a 'raw deal' at Swansea

English Premier League Marc Stein and Saad Yousuf
Read

Schalke confirm interest in Badstuber

Transfers Stephan Uersfeld
Read

Batshuayi out, Llorente in could help Chelsea

Premier League Liam Twomey
Read

Clement: Badstuber would do well for Swans

Transfers Mark Lovell
Read

Ancelotti: Poor season helping Chelsea now

Bayern Munich ESPN staff
Read
Leroy Lita of Sisaket in Thailand

Ex-Prem striker Lita moves to Thailand

Thailand Paul Murphy
Read
Gylfi Sigurdsson

Swans can focus on survival

Swansea Player Ratings Max Hicks
Read

Clement: We had lapses in concentration

English FA Cup
Read

Silva: We need help from our fans

English FA Cup
Read

Silva wants Hull fans back after debut win

Hull City PA Sport
Read
Hull CityHull City
Swansea CitySwansea City
2
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »

Clement excited to renew FA Cup love affair

Swansea City PA Sport
Read
 By PA Sport
Share
Tweet
   

Swansea's Paul Clement determined to keep Sigurdsson, Llorente

A Theo Walcott brace would be enough to see 10-man Arsenal down Swansea City 3-2.

Swansea boss Paul Clement has pledged to keep hold of prized assets Gylfi Sigurdsson and Fernando Llorente in the January transfer window.

Clement made his first Swansea acquisition with Holland winger Luciano Narsingh completing his £4 million move from PSV Eindhoven.

Swansea are also in talks with Norwich full-back Martin Olsson and Tottenham midfielder Tom Carroll, but it is keeping hold of two players linked to January moves away which could determine whether they win their Premier League survival fight.

Swansea CitySwansea City
ArsenalArsenal
3:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 6/1  Draw: 10/3  Away: 9/20 
Odds from bet365
bet365
PickCenter

Spain striker Llorente is Swansea's top goalscorer this season with six and has been at the centre of feverish speculation that he will rejoin his former Juventus boss Antonio Conte at Chelsea this month.

Sigurdsson, Swansea's most creative player, has five goals and six assists to his name and has been linked with Everton, Leicester and West Ham.

But Clement -- who takes charge of his first Premier League game at home to Arsenal on Saturday -- said: "You need to keep your best players and Gylfi and Fernando are two of the best players the team has got.

"You'd possibly expect interest in them, but they're signed and contracted here and I want to keep them.

"I've enjoyed working with both of them already, they appear to be very motivated and focused on what we need to do to move this team forward.

"I can't say anything will or won't happen, and there's a lot of speculation and gossip.

"But there's been no conversation between me and the players, the players and the club, or the players and other clubs.

Fernando Llorente
Fernando Llorente leads Swans in goals scored this season.

"So it's just business as usual, getting down to work.''

Spurs midfielder Carroll played 18 times during a loan spell at Swansea two seasons ago and was a popular figure at the Liberty Stadium.

The England Under-21 international has had only one minute of Premier League action this season.

Sweden defender Olsson has been a Swansea target in the past, and his acquisition is more pressing now given Neil Taylor's training ground injury on Wednesday morning.

Taylor has had an operation on a fractured cheekbone, suffered in a collision with Wayne Routledge, and must avoid any contact training for three weeks.

On Olsson, Clement said: "The two clubs are talking about the possibility [of a transfer].

"The stage it's at is we're looking to agree the terms.

"There's also an interest [in Carroll] there. It's a similar situation to Olsson, the clubs are in talks.''

Clement's first league game will also see former Chelsea and France midfielder Claude Makelele in the Swansea dugout.

Makelele has joined the coaching staff and Clement believes the 43-year-old will have an immediate impact on the squad.

"He will bring a different dynamic to the backroom staff,'' Clement said.

"I knew him briefly as a player at Chelsea, but much better when we worked together as assistants at Paris Saint-Germain.

"We both assisted Carlo Ancelotti and worked together for 18 months, he has a wealth of experience of playing at the highest level.

"He understands the game. He knows and smells football and is very good with people as well.''

Comments

Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.