Swansea City appoint Claude Makelele as Paul Clement's first-team coach

A Theo Walcott brace would be enough to see 10-man Arsenal down Swansea City 3-2.

Swansea manager Paul Clement says the scoreline flatters Hull in their FA Cup loss, and simple mistakes cost them the match.

Paul Clement is excited for what lies ahead as Swansea City's newly appointed manager.

Swansea City have appointed former Real Madrid, Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Claude Makelele as a coach.

Makelele, 43, will work alongside new manager Paul Clement as the Swans bid to avoid relegation from the Premier League.

Having signed a contract until the end of the season the Frenchman is expected to be in the dugout when Swansea face Arsenal on Saturday.

We're delighted to announce that former France international Claude Makelele has joined the club's coaching staff. �� pic.twitter.com/TlcgTlDoux - Swansea City AFC (@SwansOfficial) January 11, 2017

During a 20-year playing career Makelele won Ligue 1, La Liga, the Premier League and Champions League and was a runner-up with France in the 2006 World Cup final.

The Frenchman worked alongside Clement as a coach at Paris Saint-Germain between 2011 and 2013 and was in charge of Bastia in 2014.

