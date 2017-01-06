Swansea City appoint Claude Makelele as Paul Clement's first-team coach
Swansea City have appointed former Real Madrid, Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Claude Makelele as a coach.
Makelele, 43, will work alongside new manager Paul Clement as the Swans bid to avoid relegation from the Premier League.
Having signed a contract until the end of the season the Frenchman is expected to be in the dugout when Swansea face Arsenal on Saturday.
During a 20-year playing career Makelele won Ligue 1, La Liga, the Premier League and Champions League and was a runner-up with France in the 2006 World Cup final.
The Frenchman worked alongside Clement as a coach at Paris Saint-Germain between 2011 and 2013 and was in charge of Bastia in 2014.
