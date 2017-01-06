Previous
Southampton
Liverpool
7:45 PM UTC
Leg 1
Villarreal
Real Sociedad
6:00 PM UTC
Leg 2Aggregate: 1 - 3
Barcelona
Athletic Bilbao
8:15 PM UTC
Leg 2Aggregate: 1 - 2
Fiorentina
Chievo Verona
0
0
LIVE HT
Juventus
Atalanta
7:45 PM UTC
Paris Saint-Germain
Metz
8:05 PM UTC
Chile
Croatia
(4) 1
(1) 1
FT-Pens
Martin Olsson v Ireland

Swansea agree £5m fee for Olsson - sources

Transfers Peter O'Rourke
Clement appoints Makelele at Swansea

Swansea City ESPN staff
Taylor needs surgery on fractured cheekbone

Swansea City PA Sport
Last Time They Met: Arsenal 3-2 Swansea

Premier League Highlights
Evra back to United? Batshuayi to Swansea?

Rumour Rater David Amoyal
LA Galaxy coach Bruce Arena

Arena: Bradley got a 'raw deal' at Swansea

English Premier League Marc Stein and Saad Yousuf
Schalke confirm interest in Badstuber

Transfers Stephan Uersfeld
Batshuayi out, Llorente in could help Chelsea

Premier League Liam Twomey
Clement: Badstuber would do well for Swans

Transfers Mark Lovell
Ancelotti: Poor season helping Chelsea now

Bayern Munich ESPN staff
Leroy Lita of Sisaket in Thailand

Ex-Prem striker Lita moves to Thailand

Thailand Paul Murphy
Gylfi Sigurdsson

Swans can focus on survival

Swansea Player Ratings Max Hicks
Clement: We had lapses in concentration

English FA Cup
Silva: We need help from our fans

English FA Cup
Silva wants Hull fans back after debut win

Hull City PA Sport
Hull CityHull City
Swansea CitySwansea City
2
0
FT
Clement excited to renew FA Cup love affair

Swansea City PA Sport
Curtis takes on new role with Swansea City

Swansea City PA Sport
Rumour Rater: Griezmann to United?

International
FA Cup Predictor: Any giant-killings?

English FA Cup
ESPN FC  By ESPN staff
Swansea City appoint Claude Makelele as Paul Clement's first-team coach

A Theo Walcott brace would be enough to see 10-man Arsenal down Swansea City 3-2.
Swansea manager Paul Clement says the scoreline flatters Hull in their FA Cup loss, and simple mistakes cost them the match.
Paul Clement is excited for what lies ahead as Swansea City's newly appointed manager.

Swansea City have appointed former Real Madrid, Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Claude Makelele as a coach.

Makelele, 43, will work alongside new manager Paul Clement as the Swans bid to avoid relegation from the Premier League.

Having signed a contract until the end of the season the Frenchman is expected to be in the dugout when Swansea face Arsenal on Saturday.

During a 20-year playing career Makelele won Ligue 1, La Liga, the Premier League and Champions League and was a runner-up with France in the 2006 World Cup final.

The Frenchman worked alongside Clement as a coach at Paris Saint-Germain between 2011 and 2013 and was in charge of Bastia in 2014.

