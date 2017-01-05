Swansea City's Neil Taylor needs surgery on fractured cheekbone

Swansea manager Paul Clement says the scoreline flatters Hull in their FA Cup loss, and simple mistakes cost them the match.

Swansea City have been dealt a blow in their Premier League survival fight with the news that Neil Taylor has fractured his cheekbone.

The Swans announced that Taylor, 27, suffered the injury in training on Wednesday morning before going to hospital later in the day, and now requires surgery for the issue.

No time-frame has been put on the Wales international's return at this stage, but his absence will be keenly felt as new Swansea boss Paul Clement tries to steer the club away from trouble.

Neil Taylor is set for a spell on the sidelines after fracturing his cheekbone in training this morning...

No Premier League side have conceded as many times this season as Swansea, who have shipped 45 goals in 20 fixtures, and Clement is expected to bolster his defence this month.

Swansea, who sit 19th in the table, have a tough run of fixtures coming up which Taylor could miss, with Arsenal, Southampton and Leicester City all due to visit the Liberty Stadium before March, while the next three away games are at Liverpool, Manchester City and Chelsea.