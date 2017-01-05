Previous
Southampton
Liverpool
7:45 PM UTC
Leg 1
Villarreal
Real Sociedad
6:00 PM UTC
Leg 2Aggregate: 1 - 3
Barcelona
Athletic Bilbao
8:15 PM UTC
Leg 2Aggregate: 1 - 2
Fiorentina
Chievo Verona
4:30 PM UTC
Juventus
Atalanta
7:45 PM UTC
Paris Saint-Germain
Metz
8:05 PM UTC
Chile
Croatia
(4) 1
(1) 1
FT-Pens
Taylor needs surgery on fractured cheekbone

Swansea City PA Sport
Last Time They Met: Arsenal 3-2 Swansea

Premier League Highlights
Evra back to United? Batshuayi to Swansea?

Rumour Rater David Amoyal
LA Galaxy coach Bruce Arena

Arena: Bradley got a 'raw deal' at Swansea

English Premier League Marc Stein and Saad Yousuf
Schalke confirm interest in Badstuber

Transfers Stephan Uersfeld
Batshuayi out, Llorente in could help Chelsea

Premier League Liam Twomey
Clement: Badstuber would do well for Swans

Transfers Mark Lovell
Ancelotti: Poor season helping Chelsea now

Bayern Munich ESPN staff
Leroy Lita of Sisaket in Thailand

Ex-Prem striker Lita moves to Thailand

Thailand Paul Murphy
Gylfi Sigurdsson

Swans can focus on survival

Swansea Player Ratings Max Hicks
Clement: We had lapses in concentration

English FA Cup
Silva: We need help from our fans

English FA Cup
Silva wants Hull fans back after debut win

Hull City PA Sport
Hull CityHull City
Swansea CitySwansea City
2
0
FT
Clement excited to renew FA Cup love affair

Swansea City PA Sport
Curtis takes on new role with Swansea City

Swansea City PA Sport
Rumour Rater: Griezmann to United?

International
FA Cup Predictor: Any giant-killings?

English FA Cup
Silva arrives with targets in mind

English FA Cup
Swans already feel 'Paul Clement effect'

Swansea City Max Hicks
 By PA Sport
Swansea City's Neil Taylor needs surgery on fractured cheekbone

Swansea manager Paul Clement says the scoreline flatters Hull in their FA Cup loss, and simple mistakes cost them the match.

Swansea City have been dealt a blow in their Premier League survival fight with the news that Neil Taylor has fractured his cheekbone.

The Swans announced that Taylor, 27, suffered the injury in training on Wednesday morning before going to hospital later in the day, and now requires surgery for the issue.

No time-frame has been put on the Wales international's return at this stage, but his absence will be keenly felt as new Swansea boss Paul Clement tries to steer the club away from trouble.

No Premier League side have conceded as many times this season as Swansea, who have shipped 45 goals in 20 fixtures, and Clement is expected to bolster his defence this month.

Swansea, who sit 19th in the table, have a tough run of fixtures coming up which Taylor could miss, with Arsenal, Southampton and Leicester City all due to visit the Liberty Stadium before March, while the next three away games are at Liverpool, Manchester City and Chelsea.

