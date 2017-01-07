Previous
West Ham United
Manchester City
0
3
LIVE 44'
AS Monaco
AC Ajaccio
1
0
LIVE 19'
Veracruz
Querétaro
3:00 AM UTC Jan 7, 2017
Brisbane Roar
Newcastle Jets
6:35 AM UTC Jan 7, 2017
Hull CityHull City
Swansea CitySwansea City
3:00 PM UTC
Alan Curtis takes on new role with Swansea City

Alan Curtis will remain with Swansea City in a new role.

Alan Curtis has been put in charge of overseeing Swansea's loan players, the Premier League club have announced.

Swans stalwart Curtis, who played for the club and has been caretaker manager on three separate occasions, will monitor the players who have left the Liberty Stadium on loan deals.

Curtis' future with the south Wales club was in doubt following the appointment of Paul Clement as Swansea's new head coach.

But the 62-year-old has agreed a new role which will see him "travelling to watch the club's loan players train and play, before reporting back on their progress."

Curtis told the club's website: "There has definitely been a gap at the club in this area for some time and I'm really looking forward to filling it to the best of my ability.

"It was an opportunity I jumped at following very amicable discussions. It's a very important role and one that excites me."

Swansea chairman Huw Jenkins added: "While Alan has stepped away from a direct first-team coaching role, we felt it was imperative we kept him as part of our footballing structure and have his presence around the club and training ground."

