Paul Clement confirmed as new head coach of struggling Swansea City

FC's Craig Burley and Paul Mariner agree that bringing in Bayern assistant, Paul Clement, would be a big gamble for Swansea.

Reports suggest that former Derby boss Paul Clement is set to be named Swansea's third manager of the season.

Swansea City have confirmed the appointment of Paul Clement as their new head coach.

The club said on their official website that Clement, 44, had signed a contract for two-and-a-half years after leaving his post as Bayern Munich's assistant manager.

He will watch the struggling Swans -- bottom of the Premier League -- in Tuesday's crucial game against Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park.

Clement will be assisted by Nigel Gibbs and Karl Halabi, who come in from Tottenham Hotspur.

The former Real Madrid, Bayern Munich and Chelsea assistant Clement has been linked with a move to the Liberty Stadium since Bob Bradley was sacked as manager last month.

His move had been all but confirmed earlier on Tuesday when Bayern said Hermann Gerland had been appointed as his successor at the Bundesliga leaders.

On Monday, sources told ESPN FC that Clement was poised to be named as the replacement for Bradley, who departed after only 11 games in charge.

Bayern chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge told his club's official website: "Paul has been a professional, loyal and capable coach for us. We did not want to stand in his way of becoming a manager in the Premier League. We wish him all the best for the future."

