Neil Taylor says Paul Clement has a tough task to keep Swansea up

With Swansea losing another match, caretaker manager Alan Curtis thinks the stretch of defeats is getting to players.

Neil Taylor has said Swansea face an uphill battle to stay in the Premier League despite the impending arrival of Paul Clement as their new manager.

Swansea suffered a fourth straight defeat as they lost 3-0 at home to Bournemouth on Saturday, and are bottom of the table with only 12 points from 19 games.

Former Derby boss Clement is expected to leave his post as Carlo Ancelotti's assistant at Bayern Munich in the next 48 hours to become the third manager at Swansea this season.

He should be in the stands at Crystal Palace on Tuesday, taking a watching brief as caretaker Alan Curtis tries to restore morale to a team that has conceded 13 goals in four games and 44 in total this term.

Swansea City Swansea City AFC Bournemouth AFC Bournemouth 0 3 FT Game Details GameCast

Lineups and Stats

"I've met him briefly and he's got great credentials as a coach," Taylor said of Clement, who has worked alongside Ancelotti at Chelsea, Paris Saint-Germain, Real Madrid and Bayern.

"If it is to be Clement, the boys will work as hard as they can and hopefully he can help to turn it around. But we know how difficult it's going to be.

"We realise the performances that we're giving are not of a good standard and we're a team with very low confidence at the moment.

"We've got to be honest about that. We're about to go into our third manager in six months, which is never a good sign, and it's going to be an uphill battle."

Having succeeded Francesco Guidolin at the start of October, Bob Bradley spent only 85 days as Swansea manager -- the joint-second shortest reign in Premier League history.

Bradley was sacked after the 4-1 Boxing Day home defeat to West Ham, but Swansea were just as disjointed against Bournemouth and remain four points from safety.

Paul Clement is expected to replace Bob Bradley at the Liberty Stadium.

"The worst thing about it is we're so close to being able to get out of it if you put a couple of wins together," Taylor added.

"But at the moment we don't look like anywhere near winning. We're not getting beat in the last minute, we're losing games in a really poor manner.

"It's the psychological factor of being at the bottom and the manner of the way we're losing which is having an effect on everyone.

"It must be horrendous for the fans. We've been so far away from this for the last 10 years as a football club, so it's hurting absolutely everybody.

"I feel for the whole football club at the moment and I'm including the players, because there's a severe lack of confidence."