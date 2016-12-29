Swansea City set to appoint Paul Clement as new manager - reports

Previous
Liverpool
Manchester City
1
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
Chelsea
Stoke City
4
2
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
Manchester United
Middlesbrough
2
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
Leicester City
West Ham United
1
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
Swansea City
AFC Bournemouth
0
3
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
Southampton
West Bromwich Albion
1
2
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
Rangers
Celtic
1
2
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Next

Swansea City set to hire Clement - reports

Swansea City PA Sport
Read

Swansea prove Bradley not the only problem

The Match Iain Macintosh
Read

Swansea City 0-3 Bournemouth

Premier League Highlights
Read
Swansea CitySwansea City
AFC BournemouthAFC Bournemouth
0
3
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights

Prem: King goal -- Bournemouth (88')

Premier League Highlights
Read

Prem: Fraser goal -- Bournemouth (45'+1)

Premier League Highlights
Read

Prem: Afobe goal -- Bournemouth (25')

Premier League Highlights
Read

How Will They Line Up: End Of Year Awards!

English Premier League
Read

Sturridge, Schneiderlin could be in demand

Transfer window preview ESPN staff
Read

Bradley ready to manage again 'tomorrow'

Swansea City ESPN staff
Read

Swansea can't survive without Llorente

Swansea City Max Hicks
Read

The Sweeper: Coleman to Swansea?

English Premier League
Read

Howe: Hard to predict managerless Swans

English Premier League
Read

Clement favourite for Swans job - sources

Swansea City Mark Ogden
Read

ESPN FC's awards for the season so far

Premier League ESPN staff
Read

Sigurdsson faults media for England struggles

Iceland ESPN staff
Read

Extra Time: Could Europe's elite win Prem?

ESPN FC TV
Read
Fernando Llorente

Llorente to be recruited as Costa understudy

Transfer Talk Michael Wade
Read

Bradley takes shot at Swansea owners

ESPN FC TV
Read

Bradley: Swansea owners lost their nerve

Swansea City Jeff Carlisle
Read
 By PA Sport
Share
Tweet
   

Swansea City set to appoint Paul Clement as new manager - reports

Paul Clement is in line to replace Bob Bradley as Swansea manager, reports say.

Swansea are set to appoint Paul Clement as their new manager, according to multiple reports following the Premier League club's 3-0 home loss to Bournemouth on Saturday.

Clement, the former Derby County boss and currently a Bayern Munich assistant, has been in talks with Swansea over the last 24 hours to become the club's third manager of the season.

Reports said the deal could be finalised over the next 48 hours before Swansea -- who will head into 2017 bottom of the Premier League -- visit Crystal Palace on Tuesday.

Swansea sacked Bob Bradley, who succeeded Francesco Guidolin in October, after just 85 days in charge after the 4-1 Boxing Day defeat to West Ham.

Swansea CitySwansea City
AFC BournemouthAFC Bournemouth
0
3
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights

Clement emerged as the favourite to succeed Bradley after top target Chris Coleman, the Wales manager, appeared to close the door on making an emotional return to his hometown club.

Clement was interviewed for the position when Bradley was appointed, and the Swansea hierarchy were impressed enough with the 44-year-old to return to him after sacking the American on Tuesday.

He has an excellent reputation as a coach having worked as Carlo Ancelotti's assistant at Chelsea, Paris St Germain, Real Madrid and Bayern. But his only job in management at Derby lasted just eight months before he was surprisingly sacked in February 2016.

Derby were fifth in the Championship at the time, having been top of the table on Boxing Day. Club owner Mel Morris said he was unhappy with the team's style of play and sacked Clement after the Rams had gone seven games without a win.

Bournemouth cruised to a 3-0 away victory, leaving Swansea City at the bottom of the table.
The FC crew disagree with Bob Bradley's views of why Swansea's ownership decided to let him go.

Clement's managerial skills will certainly be tested in south Wales as Swansea face a huge task to avoid relegation. Bournemouth's win at the Liberty Stadium on Saturday leaves them bottom with 12 points at the halfway stage of the campaign.

Caretaker boss Alan Curtis oversaw a fourth straight league defeat and says confidence is so low that it will be difficult for the new manager to spark a recovery.

"It showed today it's going to be very difficult," Curtis said. "But I believe -- naively or not -- that there should be enough there to get better results.

"I think the first goal is crucial for us because once we concede the confidence drains from us. Confidence in sport, especially football, is a fragile thing.

"There's no explanation apart from we're bottom of the table, not winning games, conceding too many. Maybe if we had not conceded the second and gone in at 1-0 we could have reorganised. But Bournemouth did to us what we used to do to teams."

Comments

Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.