Bob Bradley ready to manage again 'tomorrow' after Swansea City exit

Bob Bradley says he's ready to get back into management immediately, after the American lost his job as Swansea City boss this week.

Bradley's time with the Premier League club ended after just 11 games, but he told ESPN FC that the experience hasn't deterred his desire to get back to work elsewhere.

"If the right job opened up tomorrow I'd be on the plane," Bradley said. "If I have to wait a little bit, I wait. We'll see how it develops."

After managing the United States at the 2010 World Cup, Bradley took a winding path to the Premier League with stops in Egypt, Norway and France.

His former sports director at Norwegian club Stabaek, whom Bradley led to a Europa League berth after a third-place finish in 2015, said this week that the American should be the clear choice to lead the Norway national team, whose coach Per-Mathias Hogmo resigned last month.

Bradley said he was aware and "proud" of the speculation linking to him to Norway job.

"I enjoyed my time in Norway, and I've had some friends call and message and say my name has been mentioned," he said. "I'm proud of the work I did in Norway, and if that's how some people feel, I'm proud of that.

"Who knows? I don't know if any of it is real. We'll see as time goes on like any situation. You find out through real discussions if it's real, if it makes sense, but it's too early for any of that."

Swansea caretaker manager Alan Curtis had strong words of respect for Bob Bradley following his dismissal.

Before taking over the U.S. national team in 2006, Bradley coached for a decade in Major League Soccer, and he would not rule out a return to his native country.

One landing spot for Bradley could be LAFC, an expansion team that will begin MLS play in Los Angeles in 2018. Bradley said he met with club president Tom Penn and vice president John Thorrington last summer and "was impressed with their ideas."

And he said his ideal job would be a team where the leadership allows him to develop his own "vision."

"Here's what appeals to me. I believe in my ability," he said when asked about MLS opportunities. "I love the part of trying to build a team, trying to get a team that plays football in an exciting way, where players feel like they're part of something special. Any opportunity to go somewhere where maybe I can take my ideas, my vision, and put that into place, that is always interesting.

"Again, when you take a challenge in the Premier League, you put that part aside and understand that going into the Premier League I just now have to try to figure out how we can figure out in the short term get points.

"But the bigger part of putting my stamp, trying to make sure there's a real philosophy, the way the first team plays is connected with the development of young players and to the academy; making sure that all the different parts of a top club, the sports science, the academy, the way players are looked after, the quality of the training facility, the quality of the stadium, the playing surface; any opportunity to go somewhere where there's the chance to do that, those are the things that excite me the most, and yeah, if that chance came at an established club that has always shown an understanding of doing it the right way, I would jump at it.

"If the chance came where there are people with that kind of vision, now together we can try to make that work and make that happen, yeah, that's exciting to me. I've had different conversations over the years, and that's why I've gone different places where maybe you can make some of that happen, so we'll see."

ESPN FC's Jeff Carlisle contributed to this report.