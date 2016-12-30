Ryan Giggs ruled out as next coach of Swansea City - sources

Stevie Nicol says Ryan Giggs may not be the best suited person for the Swansea job with his lack of experience.

Swansea City have ruled Ryan Giggs out of the running to take over as manager of the Premier League club, sources confirmed to ESPN FC on Thursday.

Giggs, the Manchester United legend and former assistant manager at Old Trafford, was the early favourite to succeed Bob Bradley, who was dismissed this week after only 11 games in charge.

However, as earlier reported by BBC Sport, Swansea are not considering Giggs as Bradley's successor, with the focus switched to other targets.

A source close to Giggs said the 43-year-old "was unconvinced by the prospect of the job and did not pursue the chance to stake his claim to succeed Bradley."

The remaining candidates include Wales manager Chris Coleman, Bayern Munich assistant Paul Clement and Gary Rowett, who was sacked by Birmingham City earlier this month.

Swansea are also "aware" of Harry Redknapp's interest in the job, a source said, after the former Tottenham boss called the position "an interesting challenge."

Earlier, sources said the club's American owners, Steve Kaplan and Jason Levien, remain keen on speaking with Coleman despite the Wales manager's wife indicating he would not be a contender for the job.

Writing on Twitter, Charlotte Coleman said that although the Mumbles -- an area of Swansea Bay -- "are lovely," Coleman had said "after Wales that we would hopefully move abroad" and wished Swansea good luck.

Charlotte Coleman's comments came after Press Association Sport reported that the Football Association of Wales (FAW) was "relaxed" about reports linking Coleman with the Swans.

Reports suggested the club could make an official approach for Swansea-born Coleman, who played nearly 200 games for them between 1987 and 1991.

Coleman was willing to speak to Hull over their managerial vacancy at the start of the season, but the FAW blocked the move.

The former Fulham and Real Sociedad boss later said he would not walk away from Wales in the middle of the 2018 World Cup qualifying campaign.

The 46-year-old said in 2009 that he would never want to manage Swansea. He told BBC Wales the club was "in my heart," but added that he did not want his family to face the pressure if a managerial stint at his hometown club went badly.

Until a hire is made, club stalwart Alan Curtis and fellow first-team coach Paul Williams will be in charge on a "game-by-game basis," starting with Saturday's home match against Bournemouth.

Information from ESPN FC senior writer Mark Ogen and Press Association Sport was used in this report.