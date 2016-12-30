Wales boss Chris Coleman's wife suggests Swansea City move unlikely

Ian Darke feels sympathy for Bob Bradley after his sacking at Swansea City but says the club's move is justifiable.

The wife of Wales manager Chris Coleman has indicated that he would not be a contender for the vacant Swansea City job.

Coleman, who steered Wales to the semifinals at Euro 2016, has been linked with a move to the Liberty Stadium following the dismissal of Bob Bradley after only 11 games in charge.

But writing on Twitter, Charlotte Coleman said that although the Mumbles -- an area of Swansea Bay -- "are lovely," Coleman had said "after Wales that we would hopefully move abroad" and wished Swansea good luck.

Her comments came after Press Association Sport reported that the Football Association of Wales (FAW) was "relaxed" about reports linking Coleman with the Swans.

The mumbles are lovely but my husband has said publically after Wales we would hopefully move abroad - but good luck to Swansea ! https://t.co/MZoa5kcC9d - Charlotte Coleman (@CharLouJackson) December 29, 2016

Reports suggested the club could make an official approach for Swansea-born Coleman, who played nearly 200 games for them between 1987 and 1991.

Coleman was willing to speak to Hull over their managerial vacancy at the start of the season, but the FAW blocked the move.

The former Fulham and Real Sociedad boss later said he would not walk away from Wales in the middle of the 2018 World Cup qualifying campaign.

The 46-year-old said in 2009 that he would never want to manage Swansea.

He told BBC Wales the club was "in my heart," but added that he did not want his family to face the pressure if a managerial stint at his hometown club went badly.

Former Manchester United assistant manager Ryan Giggs has also been linked with the vacancy, while ex-Tottenham Hotspur boss Harry Redknapp said it would be "an interesting challenge."

