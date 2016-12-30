Previous
Aston Villa
Leeds United
0
0
LIVE 6'
Game Details
Home: 20/21  Draw: 11/5  Away: 10/3 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Rotherham United
Burton Albion
0
0
LIVE 3'
Game Details
Home: 15/8  Draw: 11/5  Away: 6/4 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Sydney FC
Brisbane Roar
8:50 AM UTC Dec 30, 2016
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Hull City
Everton
8:00 PM UTC Dec 30, 2016
Game Details
Home: 10/3  Draw: 5/2  Away: 19/20 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Brighton & Hove Albion
Cardiff City
7:45 PM UTC Dec 30, 2016
Game Details
Home: 4/7  Draw: 16/5  Away: 11/2 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Newcastle United
Nottingham Forest
7:45 PM UTC Dec 30, 2016
Game Details
Home: 4/11  Draw: 17/4  Away: 17/2 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Reading
Fulham
8:00 PM UTC Dec 30, 2016
Game Details
Home: 2/1  Draw: 5/2  Away: 29/20 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Heart of Midlothian
Aberdeen
7:45 PM UTC Dec 30, 2016
Game Details
Home: 8/5  Draw: 12/5  Away: 8/5 
Odds from bet365
bet365
ESPN FC  By ESPN staff
Swansea still keen on Chris Coleman despite wife's tweet - sources

Ian Darke feels sympathy for Bob Bradley after his sacking at Swansea City but says the club's move is justifiable.
Stevie Nicol says Ryan Giggs may not be the best suited person for the Swansea job with his lack of experience.
The ESPN FC guys share their thoughts on the media's treatment of Bob Bradley during his tenure as Swansea manager.

Swansea City remain keen on speaking with Chris Coleman about their managerial vacancy, sources told ESPN FC, despite the Wales manager's wife indicating he would not be a contender for the job.

Coleman, who steered Wales to the semifinals at Euro 2016, has been linked with a move to the Liberty Stadium following the dismissal of Bob Bradley after only 11 games in charge.

Writing on Twitter, Charlotte Coleman said that although the Mumbles -- an area of Swansea Bay -- "are lovely," Coleman had said "after Wales that we would hopefully move abroad" and wished Swansea good luck.

However, sources said that Swansea's American owners Steve Kaplan and Jason Levien do not consider the tweet to be the final say in the matter, and still favour Coleman over other candidates, including Ryan Giggs.

Charlotte Coleman's comments came after Press Association Sport reported that the Football Association of Wales (FAW) was "relaxed" about reports linking Coleman with the Swans.

Reports suggested the club could make an official approach for Swansea-born Coleman, who played nearly 200 games for them between 1987 and 1991.

Coleman was willing to speak to Hull over their managerial vacancy at the start of the season, but the FAW blocked the move.

The former Fulham and Real Sociedad boss later said he would not walk away from Wales in the middle of the 2018 World Cup qualifying campaign.

The 46-year-old said in 2009 that he would never want to manage Swansea.

He told BBC Wales the club was "in my heart," but added that he did not want his family to face the pressure if a managerial stint at his hometown club went badly.

Giggs, the Manchester United legend and former assistant manager, has also been linked with the vacancy, while ex-Tottenham Hotspur boss Harry Redknapp said it would be "an interesting challenge."

Meanwhile, club stalwart Alan Curtis and fellow first-team coach Paul Williams will be in charge on a "game-by-game basis," starting with Saturday's home match against Bournemouth.

Curtis added: "Somebody could come in as we speak, tomorrow or by the weekend, but I will be in charge on Saturday and we will take it from there.

"We have a game at Crystal Palace on Tuesday and we will prepare accordingly depending on circumstances. We have picked the team for the weekend, and we concentrate on that game."

He also praised Bradley's commitment during his time at Swansea, saying: "He was first in to the club, usually at seven in the morning, and the last to leave at six in the evening.

"His workrate and effort were second to none -- probably the best I've seen at the club."

Information from ESPN FC senior writer Mark Ogen and Press Association Sport was used in this report.

