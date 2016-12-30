Previous
Melbourne Victory
Central Coast Mariners
4
1
FT
Game Details
Southampton
Tottenham Hotspur
1
4
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Celtic
Ross County
2
0
FT
Game Details
Aston Villa
Leeds United
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Hull City
Everton
8:00 PM UTC Dec 30, 2016
Game Details
Harry Redknapp: Swansea City job would be 'interesting challenge'

Ian Darke feels sympathy for Bob Bradley after his sacking at Swansea City but says the club's move is justifiable.
The ESPN FC guys share their thoughts on the media's treatment of Bob Bradley during his tenure as Swansea manager.
The ESPN FC panel discuss the sacking of Bob Bradley and all agree that the club were right in sacking the American.
Shaka Hislop is not surprised with Swansea's sacking of Bob Bradley and looks ahead to their next potential manager.

Former West Ham, Tottenham and QPR manager Harry Redknapp has told talkSPORT he believes the Swansea job would be "an interesting challenge" as the club search for a new boss following the dismissal of Bob Bradley.

Although Redknapp stressed he had received "no approach from anybody," he said the struggling Swans were "a good club" and he believed they could still stay in the Premier League despite this season's difficulties.

Former Manchester United star Ryan Giggs and Wales boss Chris Coleman are among those to have been linked with the vacancy at the Liberty Stadium.

And Redknapp said: "It sounds interesting -- it sounds like a challenge. A tough challenge, but a good challenge.

"It's a good club. It's a tough job for someone but it's not impossible. They've still got a chance of staying up, but it's going to be tight.

"I've had no approach from anybody, but it's a good club and if the challenge came up it's one that would be interesting."

Harry Redknapp
Harry Redknapp has said he believes Swansea can still stay in the Premier League.

Redknapp said he had sympathy with former U.S. national team boss Bradley, who was dismissed after only 11 games in charge.

"He did well with the American national team, so they took the gamble," he said.

"But it's about players -- you need good players, and Swansea are a little bit short at the moment. It wasn't an easy job to take."

Bradley became the first American to manage in the English top flight when Swansea appointed him at the start of October.

But the former United States boss lasted only 85 days before being sacked on Tuesday, with Swansea winning only two of his 11 games in charge and conceding 29 goals.

