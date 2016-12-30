Harry Redknapp: Swansea City job would be 'interesting challenge'
Former West Ham, Tottenham and QPR manager Harry Redknapp has told talkSPORT he believes the Swansea job would be "an interesting challenge" as the club search for a new boss following the dismissal of Bob Bradley.
Although Redknapp stressed he had received "no approach from anybody," he said the struggling Swans were "a good club" and he believed they could still stay in the Premier League despite this season's difficulties.
Former Manchester United star Ryan Giggs and Wales boss Chris Coleman are among those to have been linked with the vacancy at the Liberty Stadium.
And Redknapp said: "It sounds interesting -- it sounds like a challenge. A tough challenge, but a good challenge.
"It's a good club. It's a tough job for someone but it's not impossible. They've still got a chance of staying up, but it's going to be tight.
"I've had no approach from anybody, but it's a good club and if the challenge came up it's one that would be interesting."
Redknapp said he had sympathy with former U.S. national team boss Bradley, who was dismissed after only 11 games in charge.
"He did well with the American national team, so they took the gamble," he said.
"But it's about players -- you need good players, and Swansea are a little bit short at the moment. It wasn't an easy job to take."
Bradley became the first American to manage in the English top flight when Swansea appointed him at the start of October.
But the former United States boss lasted only 85 days before being sacked on Tuesday, with Swansea winning only two of his 11 games in charge and conceding 29 goals.
