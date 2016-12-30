Bob Bradley unhappy with Swansea exit, feels board made a hasty decision

The ESPN FC panel discuss the sacking of Bob Bradley and all agree that the club were right in sacking the American.

American coach Bob Bradley is "pissed off" with Swansea's decision to let him go after just 11 matches in charge.

Bradley, 58, was relieved of his duties on Tuesday after a dismal run of form saw him win just two of his 11 games as head coach since taking over from Francesco Guidolin in October.

The Swans are sitting precariously in 19th place in the Premier League and the Swansea board wasted little time in trying to arrest the decline.

"I'm a little bit pissed off this morning," Bradley told talkSPORT. "I don't think it's the correct decision.

"I believe in my work and I certainly knew that I was going into a difficult situation and I also understand that when you go in the clock's already ticking, so it's not like you're expecting all sorts of time.

"The discussions we had always included the work that needed to be done in January -- we had talked about players.

Bob Bradley parted way with Swansea after losing seven of his 11 games in charge.

"I'm frustrated because I feel like every place I've been, I've been able to put my stamp on the team in terms of the mentality and the tactics.

"I think they [the club board] need to realise that the work was good and even though the results haven't been what we would have wanted, turning around a team at the bottom of the table and low on confidence is one of the most difficult things you can do as a manager.

"I knew when I came that I had to prove myself and I'm disappointed that in the short run we couldn't do that, but it's football and I don't make excuses.

"In the whole time that I've been here I have never made excuses, I've never thrown a player under the bus -- I've taken responsibility because I believe that's how you lead.

"I hope that somewhere along the line I can find another opportunity to challenge myself and keep moving forward."

Despite his short stint with the club, Bradley is confident that the Swans' American owners Jason Levien and Steve Kaplan will get it right and help the club stay up.

"I think the discussions [with the board over transfers] were going in a good direction," he added.

"I think that Jason and Steve understand that the team needs to be improved and that means spending money in January to make it happen."

