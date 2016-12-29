Previous
 By PA Sport
Bob Bradley says he 'received no xenophobia' from anyone at Swansea

The ESPN FC guys share their thoughts on the media's treatment of Bob Bradley during his tenure as Swansea manager.

Bob Bradley insists focus on his use of American terminology did not interfere with his work as Swansea boss, while adding he "received no xenophobia" from anyone involved with the club at all.

Bradley became the first American to manage in the Premier League when the Swans appointed him at the start of October, but his stay lasted only 85 days before he was sacked on Tuesday evening, after only two wins in 11 games in charge.

The 58-year-old was ridiculed for his use of Americanisms and after he referred to a penalty kick as 'PK' and playing away from home as a 'road game' in the wake of a 3-0 defeat at Middlesbrough, it was used as a stick to beat him with.

Being lampooned on Sky's Soccer AM -- who poked fun by using Americanisms in "Brad Bobley Soccer Camps" -- also did him no favours.

However, he said that it had no effect on the work he was doing in south Wales.

Bob Bradley said the lampooning of his use of American terminology in the Premier League had no effect on him at Swansea.

"I received no xenophobia with the players I worked with every day, from the staff inside the club that I worked with every day, from the media here that paid real attention, got to know me through the press conferences,'' he told BBC Radio 5 Live.

"There were people on the outside that for no apparent reason took shots, but I was never bothered by that. It was always going to be part of the game when an American got the chance. None of that interfered with my work.''

Despite the short-term nature of his stay at the Liberty Stadium, the former United States manager is confident he is up to the job of managing in the Premier League again.

"I am up to it, I know the players appreciated the honest work every day, many commented about the quality of training, the man-management, the preparation.

"Swansea had the ability to stay up this season but we all recognised January was going to be important.

"I had many conversations with Huw Jenkins and in all of those discussions he indicated to me that he felt that Swansea had lost a little bit of their identity, a little bit of sense about what their football was all about. I worked every day to see if we could re-establish some of those starting points.

"I know I can work at this level, over and over.''

