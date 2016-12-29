Bob Bradley fears sacking could damage prospects of American bosses

The ESPN FC guys share their thoughts on the media's treatment of Bob Bradley during his tenure as Swansea manager.

The ESPN FC panel discuss the sacking of Bob Bradley and all agree that the club were right in sacking the American.

Shaka Hislop is not surprised with Swansea's sacking of Bob Bradley and looks ahead to their next potential manager.

Bob Bradley said he feared his departure from Swansea will damage the future prospect of Americans managing in the Premier League before his dismissal was announced this week.

Bradley became the first American to manage in the English top flight when Swansea appointed him at the start of October.

But the former United States boss lasted only 85 days before being sacked on Tuesday, with Swansea winning only two of his 11 games in charge and conceding 29 goals.

Speaking to Press Association Sport before his sacking, Bradley said he feared Premier League clubs could be dissuaded from appointing American managers in future.

"It's possible that will happen, and if that's the case that would be disappointing," he said.

"But look at Gary Neville when he went to Valencia. I'm not the first one to go in to a tough situation.

"We [American managers] have to continue to show people that we are good.

Bob Bradley won two of his 11 matches in charge of Swansea.

"You can find British managers -- who are good managers and have had success -- but they came in to tough situations and, for whatever reason, just couldn't get the thing turned around."

When Bradley referred to a penalty kick as "PK" and playing away as a "road game" after defeat at Middlesbrough, his use of American terms was used against him.

He was bemused by the reaction but said he would not change for anyone, adding: "I could try to sound as if I came from the UK, but it would sound poorly and that's not who I am.

"The idea that [vocabulary] draws attention... I don't know what to say. It's part of the deal.

"I knew I would have to fight every day for respect, and I've got a lot more years left in me to continue to do that."