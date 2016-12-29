Previous
Melbourne Victory
Central Coast Mariners
4
1
FT
Game Details
Southampton
Tottenham Hotspur
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Celtic
Ross County
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Aston Villa
Leeds United
7:45 PM UTC Dec 29, 2016
Game Details
Hull City
Everton
8:00 PM UTC Dec 30, 2016
Game Details
Ryan Giggs has support to replace Bob Bradley at Swansea - sources

The FC crew gets animated in assessing whether Bob Bradley was fired for his poor results or was doomed to fail from the start.

Ryan Giggs has influential support within the Swansea hierarchy as they seek to replace Bob Bradley, with Swansea chairman Huw Jenkins enjoying a good rapport with the Manchester United legend, sources have told ESPN FC.

Giggs, 43, has been installed as the early bookmakers' favourite to succeed Bradley -- who lasted just 85 days and 11 games -- at the Liberty Stadium.

And although Giggs was overlooked in favour of Bradley when he was interviewed by Swansea after Francesco Guidolin was dismissed at the start of October, the former Wales captain is prepared to discuss taking over the job for what would be his first full-time Premier League management position.

The club's American owners, led by Jason Levien and Steve Kaplan, decided to sack Bradley after the 4-1 Boxing Day home defeat to West Ham had supporters calling for his dismissal.

The pair remain open minded about the prospect of Giggs taking charge, while Wales manager Chris Coleman and out-of-work trio Gary Rowett, Alan Pardew and Frank de Boer are also in the running.

Shaka Hislop is not surprised with Swansea's sacking of Bob Bradley and looks ahead to their next potential manager.

First-team coaches Paul Williams and Alan Curtis will take charge in the short term, with Swansea's next two games at home to Bournemouth on Saturday and away to Crystal Palace next Tuesday.

Swansea are four points from safety and the board -- who were also the target of angry fans on Boxing Day -- want to make a quick appointment, with the January transfer window due to open shortly.

The club are looking for their fifth permanent manager in under three years following Michael Laudrup, Garry Monk, Guidolin and Bradley.

Information from the Press Association was used in this report.

