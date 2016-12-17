Swans' Bob Bradley: '95 percent of my vocabulary fits without any question'

Previous
AS Roma
Chievo Verona
3
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
Fiorentina
Napoli
3
3
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Sampdoria
Udinese
0
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Torino
Genoa
1
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Celta Vigo
UCAM Murcia
1
0
FT
Leg 2Aggregate: 2 - 0
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Athletic Bilbao
Racing Santander
3
0
FT
Leg 2Aggregate: 5 - 1
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Belenenses
Sporting CP
0
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
América
U.A.N.L
3:00 AM UTC
Leg 1
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Next

Swans' Bradley defends use of U.S. terms

Swansea City PA Sport
Read

Bradley: Fate could hinge on next 2 games

Swansea City PA Sport
Read

Bradley: I've come here to be myself

English Premier League
Read

Premier League teams in need of transfer help

Premier League Mike Goodman
Read

Blasting Bradley shows Prem League insularity

Premier League Adam Hurrey
Read

Swans to back Bradley in January - sources

Swansea City Mark Ogden
Read

Boiling Point: Leave Bob Bradley alone

ESPN FC TV
Read

Swansea eye move for Narsingh - sources

Transfers Peter O'Rourke
Read

Ogden: Big Sam's ghost haunts many managers

English Premier League Mark Ogden
Read

Bradley has to beat West Ham

ESPN FC TV
Read

Bradley's Swansea weak in alarming loss

Swansea City Max Hicks
Read

Middlesbrough 3-0 Swansea City

Premier League Highlights
Read

Bob Bradley not quitting Swansea City

Swansea City PA Sport
Read

Bradley's style not fitting Swansea

English Premier League
Read

Bradley: Two very big homes games coming up

English Premier League
Read

Middlesbrough 3-0 Swansea City

Premier League Highlights
Read
MiddlesbroughMiddlesbrough
Swansea CitySwansea City
3
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights

Prem: De Roon adds a third for Boro

Premier League Highlights
Read

Prem: Negredo penalty doubles Boro's lead

Premier League Highlights
Read

Prem: Negredo puts Boro ahead

Premier League Highlights
Read
 By PA Sport
Share
Tweet
   

Swans' Bob Bradley: '95 percent of my vocabulary fits without any question'

Swansea's Bob Bradley makes light of suggestions that his football vocabulary doesn't fit in at the Premier League.
Craig Burley vents about the recent criticism in England over Bob Bradley's accent and choice of words.

Swansea manager Bob Bradley says there is no issue with how he talks about the game.

The American has faced some questions after using "PK'' to describe a penalty and referring to a game at Middlesbrough as a "road game.''

Road games and trips are common terminology in American sports, but Bradley can see no issue with using them, adding that most countries use different phrases to describe the same thing.

"Ninety-five percent of my football vocabulary fits without a problem, but there are other terms in football that come from different places,'' he said.

"When I was in Norway, the organisation of a team when you have the ball -- they call offensive marking. Some places call that rest defence.

Swansea manager Bob Bradley has come under scrutiny for his terminology.

"When I am speaking normally I talk about home form, I talk about away form, but there is a part in American sports, when the San Antonio Spurs have a bad game playing outside of San Antonio, [coach] Gregg Popovich will say, 'We're not good enough on the road.'

"Every now and then a little of that comes out of me, but not too much. The idea that it draws attention, I don't know what to say. It's part of the deal.

"In France I once talked after a game about the importance of a clean sheet and they looked at me and said, 'What's a clean sheet?'

"This is football. Again, 95 percent of my vocabulary fits without any question. It wouldn't make sense if I sounded like everybody else.''

Bradley, 58, has managed all round the world, including spells in Egypt, Norway and France as well as America.

Comments

Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.