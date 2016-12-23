Previous
AS Roma
Chievo Verona
2
1
LIVE 70'
Game Details
Home: 1/25  Draw: 12/1  Away: 100/1 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Fiorentina
Napoli
1
1
LIVE 62'
Game Details
Home: 15/4  Draw: 13/10  Away: 7/5 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Sampdoria
Udinese
0
0
LIVE 69'
Game Details
Home: 2/1  Draw: 4/5  Away: 5/1 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Torino
Genoa
1
0
LIVE 71'
Game Details
Home: 2/7  Draw: 7/2  Away: 16/1 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Celta Vigo
UCAM Murcia
1
0
FT
Leg 2Aggregate: 2 - 0
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Athletic Bilbao
Racing Santander
2
0
LIVE 57'
Leg 2Aggregate: 4 - 1
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Belenenses
Sporting CP
0
0
LIVE 14'
Game Details
Home: 6/1  Draw: 11/4  Away: 8/15 
Odds from bet365
bet365
América
U.A.N.L
3:00 AM UTC Dec 23, 2016
Leg 1
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
 By PA Sport
Swansea's Bob Bradley: My future could hinge on next two matches

Swansea's Bob Bradley makes light of suggestions that his football vocabulary doesn't fit in at the Premier League.

Bob Bradley accepts his Swansea City future could hinge on the festive home games against West Ham United and Bournemouth.

Bradley has only been at Swansea since the start of October, but the former United States boss has won just two of his 10 games in charge and is under increasing pressure from supporters who were underwhelmed by his appointment in the first place.

Swansea will spend Christmas only one place off the bottom of the Premier League -- lying just above Hull City on goal difference -- and three points from safety ahead of visits from West Ham on Boxing Day and Bournemouth on New Year's Eve.

Asked whether his future depended on the outcome of the next two games, Bradley replied: "Maybe. But I never know how that works. I don't spend much time thinking about it. I've been here for 10 games and when I arrived I knew it was a challenge.

"We have had moments where we thought we were close to making a big step forward, we have left some points on the table in those 10 games. If we had not done that, maybe the discussion would be different.

"But that's football and the only thing I can focus on is the team -- our work and preparation to make everybody fight together. When a team has gone through a rough stretch there are some guys who can get down and you have to make sure everyone understands we have to be together.

"It won't be easy, but we can do it. We have to reinforce that message to the group every day.''

Bradley was publicly backed by Swansea chairman Huw Jenkins before the 3-0 home victory over Sunderland two weeks ago.

But since then Swansea have lost at West Brom and Middlesbrough, and Bradley has been in the firing line of angry supporters on social media.

Bradley, however, insists that he is planning for the January transfer window and expects Swansea's American owners, Steve Kaplan and Jason Levien, to make the necessary funds available to help the club's relegation battle.

The manager has made no secret that he wants to add a centre-back, a midfielder and a forward to his squad next month.

"I understand the frustration of the fans, it has been a difficult year,'' Bradley said. "But we are working hard to improve and we are committed to the end to stay in the Premier League.

"January is a challenge, an odd window, and everybody understands that is extra important for us this time around. There is an understanding that we will need to spend, but with every player there has to be a real discussion over the value of that individual.

"So far the discussions we have had have been positive, and Jason and Steve understand the responsibilities they have as owners in this window. We'll see how everything plays out, but there is clear understanding that we will work in a good way.''

