Sunderland fan Bradley Lowery wins Match of the Day Goal of the Month

Previous
AFC Bournemouth
Arsenal
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 17/4  Draw: 3/1  Away: 7/10 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Crystal Palace
Swansea City
8:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 5/6  Draw: 11/4  Away: 15/4 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Stoke City
Watford
8:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 4/5  Draw: 13/5  Away: 17/4 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Osasuna
Eibar
6:00 PM UTC
Leg 1
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Valencia
Celta Vigo
6:00 PM UTC
Leg 1
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Las Palmas
Atletico Madrid
8:15 PM UTC
Leg 1
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Deportivo La Coruña
Alavés
8:15 PM UTC
Leg 1
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Next

Lowery wins MOTD Goal of the Month

Sunderland ESPN staff
Read

Did Liverpool suffer a major setback?

ESPN FC TV
Read

Moyes hits back at Klopp's remarks

English Premier League
Read

Sunderland 2-2 Liverpool

Premier League Highlights
Read

Moyes hits back at Klopp's tactics complaint

Sunderland ESPN staff
Read

Klopp: Lapses in concentration cost us

Liverpool Glenn Price
Read

Mannone the hero vs. Liverpool

Sunderland Player Ratings Colin Randall
Read

Two points thrown away for Liverpool

English Premier League
Read

Ogden: Liverpool suffer Sunderland setback

The Match Mark Ogden
Read

Manchester City 2-1 Burnley

Premier League Highlights
Read

Sunderland 2-2 Liverpool

Premier League Highlights
Read
SunderlandSunderland
LiverpoolLiverpool
2
2
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights

Prem: Defoe levels again from the spot

Premier League Highlights
Read

Prem: Mane tap-in gives Reds the lead

Premier League Highlights
Read

Prem: Can avoids handball penalty

Premier League Highlights
Read

Prem: Mane misses glorious opportunity

Premier League Highlights
Read

Prem: Defoe misses chance to go in front

Premier League Highlights
Read

Prem: Defoe penalty makes it 1-1

Premier League Highlights
Read

Prem: Sturridge header puts Reds ahead

Premier League Highlights
Read

Prem: Mignolet's massive stop

Premier League Highlights
Read
ESPN FC  By ESPN staff
Share
Tweet
   

Sunderland fan Bradley Lowery wins Match of the Day Goal of the Month

Bradley Lowery was Sunderland's mascot for their game against Chelsea last month.

Sunderland fan Bradley Lowery has won Match of the Day's Goal of the Month award for December after the five-year-old cancer sufferer scored in the warmup before a game last month.

Bradley, who has neuroblastoma, was mascot for the Black Cats' 1-0 defeat to Chelsea at the Stadium of Light on Dec. 14 and sent Blues goalkeeper Asmir Begovic the wrong way with a strike ahead of kickoff.

Following a campaign that saw fans call for the goal to win the Match of the Day award, Bradley was named joint-winner alongside Manchester United's Henrikh Mkhitaryan for his goal against Sunderland on Dec. 26.

Bradley's mother Gemma said on Twitter after the decision was announced that her son was delighted to discover the news.

Bradley was diagnosed with cancer in 2013 and was later told he has only months to live.

His story has captured the attention of people around the world, with Bradley receiving over 250,000 Christmas cards from well-wishers, while last year more than £700,000 was raised to pay for cancer treatment in the United States, including a £200,000 donation from Everton.

Follow @ESPNFC on Twitter to keep up with the latest football updates.

Comments

Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.