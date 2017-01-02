Sunderland fan Bradley Lowery wins Match of the Day Goal of the Month

Bradley Lowery was Sunderland's mascot for their game against Chelsea last month.

Sunderland fan Bradley Lowery has won Match of the Day's Goal of the Month award for December after the five-year-old cancer sufferer scored in the warmup before a game last month.

Bradley, who has neuroblastoma, was mascot for the Black Cats' 1-0 defeat to Chelsea at the Stadium of Light on Dec. 14 and sent Blues goalkeeper Asmir Begovic the wrong way with a strike ahead of kickoff.

Following a campaign that saw fans call for the goal to win the Match of the Day award, Bradley was named joint-winner alongside Manchester United's Henrikh Mkhitaryan for his goal against Sunderland on Dec. 26.

Bradley's mother Gemma said on Twitter after the decision was announced that her son was delighted to discover the news.

Brad just woke up and watched #MOTD2 and found out he got #goalofthemonth he is over the moon thank you @BBCMOTD thank you @SunderlandAFC - Bradley Lowery (@Bradleysfight) January 2, 2017

Bradley was diagnosed with cancer in 2013 and was later told he has only months to live.

His story has captured the attention of people around the world, with Bradley receiving over 250,000 Christmas cards from well-wishers, while last year more than £700,000 was raised to pay for cancer treatment in the United States, including a £200,000 donation from Everton.

