David Moyes: No complaints over tactics 'if I was a German manager'

Sunderland clawed back from a goal deficit twice to deny Liverpool their fifth-straight win.

Paul Mariner says stupid mistakes cost Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool a chance to move three points within leaders Chelsea.

Liverpool's Jurgen Klopp claims the free kick leading to Sunderland's second penalty should never have been given.

Sadio Mane doesn't dispute his late handball penalty that led to Jermain Defoe's equaliser from the spot.

Sunderland boss David Moyes could not resist a barbed comment in Jurgen Klopp's direction after his side fought back twice to earn a 2-2 draw with Liverpool on Monday.

Klopp had criticised Sunderland's defensive approach in the reverse fixture at Anfield in November, but Moyes said no one would be complaining if a foreign coach used the same tactics.

"Maybe if I was a German manager, you might praise that, actually," he said after the game. "If I had been German, you might have been saying, 'Great, you're doing something different.'"

Klopp had agreed with both penalty decisions that led to Jermain Defoe's two goals for the Black Cats, but he complained about the free kick awarded by referee Anthony Taylor which led to the second six minutes from time.

In response, Moyes said: "Look, I think things go against you. You should see what it's like at the bottom of the league. I could have been in here shouting there was another handball.

"I thought we did well, stuck at it, stuck up against Liverpool as much as we could and tried to make it hard for them, and played well as well."

The Black Cats remain inside the relegation zone and are set to lose Lamine Kone, Ibrahim Ndong and Wahbi Khazri to the African Nations Cup amid an injury crisis. With funds to strengthen this months limited, Moyes faces a tough second half of the season.

Asked what he may be able to do, he replied: "We told you all a week ago what was going on, what the situation was. The chief executive [Martin Bain] came out and told what the situation was.

"If that changes in January, then we'll all get a surprise and you will as well. I hope that it could alter, but at the moment I will go with the standard line that we have got at the moment."

Information from Press Association was used in this report.