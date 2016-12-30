Sunderland keeper Jordan Pickford out for up to eight weeks

Jordan Pickford has established himself as Sunderland's first-choice goalkeeper.

Sunderland goalkeeper Jordan Pickford is set to be out for six to eight weeks with strained knee ligaments, manager David Moyes has confirmed.

While Pickford completed the full 90 minutes of the 3-1 defeat at Manchester United on Boxing Day, he was in some discomfort after the match and was sent for scans.

Moyes told his news conference on Thursday: "Jordan has good news and bad news. The good news is he hasn't ruptured his ACL [anterior cruciate ligament]; the bad news is he's strained it.

"We're looking at six to eight weeks. It's a major disappointment for him and for us because he's been saving us points."

Former Arsenal keeper Vito Mannone is set to replace Pickford.

The Italian started the season as the side's No. 1 but fractured his elbow in August, opening the door for Pickford to stake his claim.

Moyes added: "Vito is fine and he's been training for many weeks since his injury. He has a lot of experience."

Information from the Press Association was used in this report.

