Sunderland keeper Jordan Pickford out for up to eight weeks

Previous
Aston Villa
Leeds United
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 6/5  Draw: 9/4  Away: 11/4 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Rotherham United
Burton Albion
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 15/8  Draw: 12/5  Away: 13/8 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Sydney FC
Brisbane Roar
8:50 AM UTC Dec 30, 2016
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Hull City
Everton
8:00 PM UTC Dec 30, 2016
Game Details
Home: 10/3  Draw: 5/2  Away: 19/20 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Brighton & Hove Albion
Cardiff City
7:45 PM UTC Dec 30, 2016
Game Details
Home: 3/5  Draw: 3/1  Away: 11/2 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Newcastle United
Nottingham Forest
7:45 PM UTC Dec 30, 2016
Game Details
Home: 2/5  Draw: 4/1  Away: 8/1 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Reading
Fulham
8:00 PM UTC Dec 30, 2016
Game Details
Home: 2/1  Draw: 5/2  Away: 29/20 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Heart of Midlothian
Aberdeen
7:45 PM UTC Dec 30, 2016
Game Details
Home: 8/5  Draw: 12/5  Away: 8/5 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Next

Pickford out for up to eight weeks

Sunderland ESPN staff
Read

Sunderland to reject Defoe offer - sources

Transfers Mark Ogden
Read

Prem: Boxing Day rewind

Premier League Highlights
Read

Djilobodji unable to prevent Sunderland loss

Sunderland Peter Sixsmith
Read

Moyes still enjoyed Old Trafford return

English Premier League
Read

Moyes enjoyed Man United return

English Premier League PA Sport
Read

Manchester United 3-1 Sunderland

Highlights
Read

Ogden: Man United still lack variety, pace

The Match Mark Ogden
Read

Manchester United 3-1 Sunderland

Premier League Highlights
Read

Prem: Sunderland's Borini puts in a beauty

Premier League Highlights
Read
Manchester UnitedManchester United
SunderlandSunderland
3
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights

WATCH: Mkhitaryan's incredible finish

Premier League Highlights
Read

Prem: Zlatan doubles United's lead

Premier League Highlights
Read

Prem: Should United have been awarded a penalty?

Premier League Highlights
Read

Benteke miss 'massive turning point' - Sam

English Premier League PA Sport
Read

Prem: Blind puts Man United ahead

Premier League Highlights
Read

Prem: Pogba's strike hits the post

Premier League Highlights
Read

Prem: De Gea denies the free kick

Premier League Highlights
Read

Last Time They Met: Man United 1-2 Sunderland

Premier League Highlights
Read

Prem: Boxing Day preview

Premier League Highlights
Read
ESPN FC  By ESPN staff
Share
Tweet
   

Sunderland keeper Jordan Pickford out for up to eight weeks

Jordan Pickford has established himself as Sunderland's first-choice goalkeeper.

Sunderland goalkeeper Jordan Pickford is set to be out for six to eight weeks with strained knee ligaments, manager David Moyes has confirmed.

While Pickford completed the full 90 minutes of the 3-1 defeat at Manchester United on Boxing Day, he was in some discomfort after the match and was sent for scans.

Moyes told his news conference on Thursday: "Jordan has good news and bad news. The good news is he hasn't ruptured his ACL [anterior cruciate ligament]; the bad news is he's strained it.

"We're looking at six to eight weeks. It's a major disappointment for him and for us because he's been saving us points."

Former Arsenal keeper Vito Mannone is set to replace Pickford.

The Italian started the season as the side's No. 1 but fractured his elbow in August, opening the door for Pickford to stake his claim.

Moyes added: "Vito is fine and he's been training for many weeks since his injury. He has a lot of experience."

Information from the Press Association was used in this report.

Follow @ESPNFC on Twitter to keep up with the latest football updates.

Comments

Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.