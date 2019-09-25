Haland praises Solskjaer, keen to play in Prem

Don Hutchison explains why a manager like Massimiliano Allegri, not Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, should be in charge at Manchester United.

After a 2-0 defeat against West Ham, the ESPN FC crew wonder how long Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will remain at Old Trafford.

Manchester United coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer responded to the criticism from former Red Devils boss Jose Mourinho after the side's 2-0 loss to West Ham.

Man United lost Marcus Rashford to injury in a 2-0 loss to West Ham. Craig Burley analyzes the roster crisis Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is facing.

FC Salzburg forward Erling Braut Haland has praised Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's impact on his career and said he has always dreamed of playing in the Premier League.

Haland, 19, hit the headlines recently when he scored a hat trick in Salzburg's 6-2 win over Genk in the Champions League group stage opener.

After the match, Solskjaer said he was "excited" by Haland and the ex-Molde forward was grateful for his former manager's comments.

"He [Solskjaer] has had a huge impact on my life -- both as a person and as a coach," Haland told TV2. "He won the Champions League and was an incredibly good player.

"He has taught me a lot. Solskjaer is a fantastic person and a very good coach. He is one of the reasons I am here today."

Haland, who in May scored nine goals as Norway under-20s beat Honduras 12-0 in the U20 World Cup, was immediately linked to some of the game's biggest clubs following his Champions League exploits.

"I have dreamed of playing for the best clubs in the world my whole life, and I especially like English football," Haland added.

Haland is tall at 6 foot 3 and said his height has drawn comparisons with LA Galaxy forward Zlatan Ibrahimovic, something he has welcomed.

"There is something about the way he became good and the way he plays," Haland said. "For me, Zlatan is the best.

"He is from Scandinavia, so someone has to take over for him."