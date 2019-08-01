Previous
New York City FC
Atlanta United FC
4:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Minnesota United FC
Sporting Kansas City
5:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Real Salt Lake
LA Galaxy
6:30 PM UTC
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
LAFC
Houston Dynamo
7:30 PM UTC
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Portland Timbers
New England Revolution
7:30 PM UTC
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
San Jose Earthquakes
Philadelphia Union
8:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Next
A MLS match ball sits in the foreground of draft HQ ahead of the 2019 SuperDraft.

MLS suspends ban on Iron Front flag for season

MLS All Stars Jeff Carlisle
Read
Josef Martinez celebrates after scoring in Atlanta United's MLS match against the New York Red Bulls.

MLS Best XI: Deserving Martinez, Gil among those snubbed in MLS fan vote

Major League Soccer Arch Bell
Read
Chris Wondolowski reacts during the MLS All-Stars' defeat to Atletico Madrid.

Wondolowski, Rimando make lasting All-Star memories as their careers near their end

Major League Soccer Jeff Carlisle
Read
Diego Simeone looks on during Atletico Madrid's win over the MLS All-Stars.

Simeone: 'Dynamic' MLS All-Stars could have hurt us

Major League Soccer Austin Lindberg
Read
MLS All-StarsMLS All-Stars
Atletico MadridAtletico Madrid
0
3
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights

Don Garber Q&A: MLS commissioner talks legacy, politics, gambling and Liga MX

Major League Soccer Jeff Carlisle
Read
Landon Donovan, DaMarcus Beasley, Santino Quaranta and Bobby Convey pose ahead of the 2001 MLS All-Star Game.

MLS All-Star Game's unforgettable moments: From Donovan's sports bra to Pep's meltdown

Major League Soccer Jeff Carlisle
Read

All-Star Game piqued Schweinsteiger's interest in joining MLS

Major League Soccer Austin Lindberg
Read

Herrera impresses but must earn role - Simeone

Spanish Primera División Tom Marshall
Read

Zlatan, Vela rivalry won't spill into ASG - O'Connor

Major League Soccer Austin Lindberg
Read
Carlos Vela celebrates after scoring a goal for LAFC against the Seattle Sounders.

Vela, Rooney, Nani make MLS All-Star Fan XI

Major League Soccer ESPN
Read

Reports: Atletico Madrid will be MLS All-Star foe

Major League Soccer Reuters
Read

Galaxy's Ibrahimovic has top-selling MLS jersey

MLS All Stars Jeff Carlisle
Read
Zlatan Ibrahimovic

Ibra's All-Star absence disappoints MLS boss

Major League Soccer Jeff Carlisle, U.S. Soccer correspondent
Read

MLS should move All-Star Game date - Martino

Major League Soccer Jeff Carlisle
Read
Zlatan Ibrahimovic

Ibrahimovic, Villa pull out of MLS All-Star Game

Major League Soccer ESPN
Read
Cristiano Ronaldo signs for Juventus July 10, 2018

Ronaldo won't play for Juventus on U.S. tour

Juventus Ben Gladwell, Italy correspondent
Read
Argentina youth international Tomas Conechny is joining the Portland Timbers on loan from San Lorenzo.

Portland acquires San Lorenzo's Conechny on loan

Portland Timbers ESPN
Read
Atletico Madrid's Fernando Torres

MLS, A-League await Torres' Tuesday decision

Transfers ESPN
Read
Sebastian Giovinco

Martino picks MLS All-Stars for 'great spectacle'

Major League Soccer Arch Bell
Read
By Jeff Carlisle
Share
Tweet
   

MLS suspends ban on Iron Front flag for season

The Timbers Army went silent for the first 33 minutes of Friday's match against the archrival Seattle Sounders.

Major League Soccer announced on Tuesday that it has suspended its ban on fans waving the Iron Front flag for the rest of the 2019 season, including the playoffs.

MLS had previously banned displays of the flag, which has three arrows pointed downward and to the left that was first used by an anti-Nazi paramilitary group in the 1930s, saying that it violated a provision in its Fan Code of Conduct that prohibited political signage.

MLS stated that since the Iron Front symbol is linked with antifa, which it views as a political organization, that the flag couldn't be displayed.

- Stream MLS games LIVE on ESPN+
- MLS Cup playoffs 2019: All you need to know

That decision drew the ire of several supporters groups, including the Emerald City Supporters and Gorilla FC who support the Seattle Sounders, as well as the Timbers Army, who back the Portland Timbers. The groups contended that the Iron Front symbol is one of inclusion, and engaged in several protests against the ban. In recent weeks, fans in several MLS stadiums were either ejected or banned from attending games due to their flying of the flag.

In bid to find a solution, MLS met with the three supporters groups, as well as leaders from the Independent Supporters Council -- an umbrella organization representing supporters groups across the league -- last week in Las Vegas. The stakeholders held a follow-up conference call on Tuesday, with the league agreeing to work with the groups on a revised Fan Code of Conduct for the 2020 season. In the interim, the prohibition on waving the Iron Front flag has been suspended.

"After collaborative discussions with its fans, supporter groups, and clubs, Major League Soccer, the Independent Supporters Council, the 107 Independent Supporters Trust / Timbers Army, Emerald City Supporters, and Gorilla FC jointly announce the formation of a working group by MLS to review the league's Fan Code of Conduct to ensure clarity and consistency in advance of the 2020 season," MLS deputy commissioner and president Mark Abbott said in a statement.

"This working group will include representatives from the league office and clubs and work collaboratively with leaders of club supporter groups and a cross-section of diversity and inclusion experts. As part of this decision to update the Fan Code of Conduct for 2020, MLS has suspended the prohibition on the Iron Front imagery at matches for the balance of the 2019 season and Audi MLS Cup Playoffs while the working group conducts its analysis."

The supporters groups also issued a statement which read: "The Independent Supporters Council and supporter groups for the Portland Timbers and Seattle Sounders FC acknowledge the league's willingness to discuss these complex issues, as well as the league's affirmation of its long-time opposition to racism, fascism, white supremacy, white nationalism and homophobia. We appreciate Major League Soccer's willingness to engage, listen, and learn. We look forward to continuing the dialogue, moving away from direct action in the stands on this issue, and instead focusing our energy on making progress around the table."

The decision amounts to a victory for the supporters groups, given that MLS agreed to most of the fans' demands. Those had been spelled out prior to a match between the Timbers and the Sounders on Aug. 23, when the two sets of supporters engaged in a silent protest for the first 33 minutes of the match.

The groups called for MLS to rescind its ban on flying the Iron Front flag, as well as remove the word "political" from its Fan Code of Conduct, calling the use of the word "inherently arbitrary." The groups also asked MLS to work with international experts on human rights to craft language in the fan code that "reflects and supports radical inclusion and anti-discrimination."

While there is still work to be done in terms of the Fan Code of Conduct for 2020, the supporters groups appear to be well on their way to achieving their goals.

"This is a victory for communities who are standing up against hate," said Sheba Rawson, the president of the 107ist/Timbers Army via text message. "We look forward to continuing to work with the league to ensure that stadiums are safe and welcoming spaces for all."

ECS co-president Tom Biro added via text, "We're pleased with the outcome, and believe that supporters nationwide will be as well."

Comments

Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.