Victory lure Kruse back to Melbourne

Robbie Kruse is returning to the A-League and Melbourne Victory.

The 30-year-old Socceroos attacker has signed a two-year contract with Victory, the club he played for from 2009-2011.

Kruse has spent the past eight years playing in Germany's first and second divisions, with a Chinese sojourn in 2017.

"To have the opportunity to come back to the A-League and represent Victory again is really special," Kruse said in a statement on Tuesday.

"I have great memories playing with Victory and of the club as whole."

Kruse is the first signing of Victory's new coach Marco Kurz.

"Securing Robbie's services for the next two years is a big win for the club," Kurz said in a statement.

"We see in Robbie a player not only with great experience here in Australia and overseas but also someone that fits the culture of the club."

Robbie Kruse made 14 appearances for VfL Bochum last season.

Kruse has played 75 games for the Socceroos and was a member of Australia's team at last year's World Cup.

The attacker played 43 games for the Victory in all competitions during his previous stint in the Victorian capital, scoring 16 goals.

Kruse departed Melbourne to initially join Fortuna Dusseldorf and played more than 100 games in Germany for the Flingeraner, Bayer Leverkusen, VfB Stuttgart and VfL Bochum.