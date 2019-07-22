Transfer Talk: Pogba's Madrid move tied to Bale's Bernabeu exit

The European transfer window is open. Click here to review all the latest transfers and keep up to date with the latest gossip below.

TOP STORY: Bale the lynchpin in Pogba move to Madrid

The rumours that Paul Pogba would leave Manchester United for Real Madrid have been nearly as ubiquitous as the ones about Gareth Bale's imminent and inevitable departure from the Bernabeu. And now it seems the two moves are also inextricably linked.

AS is reporting that for primarily financial reasons Real could only afford to bring Pogba to Madrid if Los Blancos are able to offload Bale's hefty annual salary and cash in on his reported market value of €50-60 million, roughly half of the €100m Spurs collected when they sold the Welshman in 2013.

Meanwhile, Sky Sports cites sources that "Bale to be tempted away from Madrid, possibly an offer that would come close to making him the highest-paid player in the world." Following?

And just to add some extra spice to the saga, there's been no shortage of drama during Madrid's preseason tour of the U.S., with manager Zinedine Zidane saying Bale needs to leave the club and Bale's agent hitting back at the French manager by calling his comments a disgrace.

Buckle up folks, this should be quite a ride as the summer window rumbles on.

Tierney to pricey for Arsenal's tastes?

Kieran Tierney's rumoured move to Arsenal may be dead and buried, as reaching an agreement between The Gunners and Celtic has become problematic, The Telegraph reports.

The left-back has been a target for Unai Emery's side for weeks, with the club having made two offers for him, the second one in the region of £25m. However, Celtic were reportedly unhappy that Arsenal couldn't pay more of the fee up front.

Now, it looks as though Arsenal may be turning their attention elsewhere. They have already signed Saint Etienne defender William Saliba, but he has been loaned back to the French club until next season, so it remains an area that needs strengthening this summer.

Lookman nears Leipzig signing

Everton winger Ademola Lookman is close to completing a move to RB Leipzig, with just a medical left to carry out, Sky Sports reports.

The German side are understood to be paying £22.5m to Everton, structured as an initial fee of £16m plus add-ons.

The move will be something of a fortuitous homecoming for Lookman who, since returning to Goodison Park following a season-long loan spell at Leipzig in 2017-18, has started Premier League matches on just three occasions for Marco Silva's side.

Leipzig have been busy, recently snapping up Chelsea's Ethan Ampadu on a season-long loan deal as well.

Spurs target two signings this week

It's set to be a hectic few days at the new White Hart Lane, where Tottenham Hotspur are hoping to welcome both Giovani Lo Celso and Ryan Sessegnon to the club, according to The Mirror.

Midfielder Le Celso, currently on the books at Real Betis, would set Spurs back between £54m and £60m, while Fulham's Sessegnon would cost £20m, taking the club's summer spending well beyond £100m, thanks to the £73m signing of Tanguy Ndombele.

Betis want no less than £68m for Lo Celso, who has a release clause of £88m, but his willingness to join Mauricio Pochettino's side could be a factor in lowering his valuation.

Tap-ins

- Christian Eriksen, previously rumoured to be a target for Atletico Madrid, looks to be staying at Tottenham Hotspur for now, as the Spanish side explore alternative options, Marca reports. Madrid are now more interested in James Rodriguez, who would be much more affordable at around £35m, compared to Eriksen's value of £60m.

- Sporting Lisbon president Frederico Varandas isn't impressed with Manchester United's attempt to sign Bruno Fernandes for £49m, RTP reports. "What I know, a lot has been spoken of values, coming to the press, €55m, €62m... for that he doesn't leave, for sure," Varandas said.

- France international forward Nabil Fekir has completed a move to Real Betis from Lyon, the clubs announced on Monday. The contract runs through 2023, with the Lyon saying the deal is worth €19.75 million, plus €10m in incentives and includes a potential 20 percent sell-on bonus.