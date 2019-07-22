Fire acquire ex-U.S. international Bornstein

Major League Soccer: Marco Fabian (11') Philadelphia Union 1-0 Chicago Fire

The Chicago Fire have acquired former United States international defender Jonathan Bornstein from Isreali club Maccabi Netanya, the club has announced.

- When does the transfer window close?

- All major completed transfer deals

Bornstein, 34, joins the club after the Fire paid Columbus Crew SC $50,000 in 2020 Targeted Allocation Money (TAM) for the No. 1 spot in the MLS waiver order.

"We began pursuing Jonathan back in January but, unfortunately, his insertion into the lineup made him too invaluable to his former club," said Fire general manager Nelson Rodrίguez.

"In addition to providing a steady presence and competition on the field, we believe Jonathan will be an excellent mentor for our younger players."

Bornstein began his career at Chivas USA and, in addition to MLS, has spent time in Mexico and Israel, playing for the likes of Tigres, Atlante, Queretaro and Maccabi Netanya. He also had a spell with the Portland Timbers. He had been with Maccabi since 2018.

At the international level, Bornstein has been capped 38 times since making his U.S. debut in 2007. He participated in the 2010 World Cup, one Confederations Cup, two Gold Cups and a Copa America. He has not played for the U.S. since 2011.