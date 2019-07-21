Transfer Talk: Perisic the piece to push through Lukaku's Man Utd exit?

The European transfer window is open. Click here to review all the latest transfers and keep up to date with the latest gossip below.

Inter consider Perisic-plus-cash offer for United's Lukaku

Ivan Perisic looks set to be shown the exit door at Inter Milan, with Calciomercato reporting that manager Antonio Conte doesn't see the Croatian in his long-term plans at the club.

The Italian publication claims that Conte has doubts over the 30-year-old's ability to fit into the system he's looking to implement at the San Siro, and that could open the door to a move to the Premier League, with Arsenal and Manchester United believed to be keen to renew their interest in the player.

Talks are ongoing between Inter and United over a potential deal for Belgium striker Romelu Lukaku, and with Inter still struggling to get together the full funds to meet the Red Devils' asking price, the Nerazzurri hierarchy are toying with the idea of using Perisic as a makeweight in a player-plus-cash deal.

Bale to set sail to Shanghai

Real Madrid outcast Gareth Bale has been linked heavily with a move to the Chinese Super League, and the Daily Mail claims that Shanghai Shenhua are leading the chase for the Welshman's signature.

The likes of Manchester United and Tottenham have been put off making a move for the 30-year-old due to his seismic wages at the Bernabeu, and although Shanghai would be willing to match Bale's salary of £350,000 a week, they would also prefer to do a deal that doesn't include a transfer fee.

Chinese Super League rules mean that any foreign signings come with a 100 percent tax, which would mean any fee paid to Madrid would also have to be paid to the domestic governing body, making any move a tricky one.

But Madrid's desire to get rid of Bale as soon as possible could play into the hands of Shenhua, who currently sit a lowly 12th in the league standings.

Gunners confident of pipping Spurs to Dani deal

Reports in The Mirror claim Arsenal are confident of beating arch-rivals Tottenham Hotspur to the loan signing of Real Madrid midfielder Dani Ceballos.

Talks between Gunners bosses and the 22-year-old's representatives have been positive, and Ceballos is rumoured to be hopeful of getting a deal done soon, after being told by Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane that his first-team opportunities would be limited next season.

A move to the Emirates for the former Real Betis man would be the second time this summer that Arsenal have beaten Spurs to the signing of a mutual transfer target, following Unai Emery's swoop of Saint-Etienne defender William Saliba, with the 18-year-old set to join for close to £30 million.

Central midfielder Ceballos has been in high-demand after a string of standout displays for his country as he helped Spain to the European Under-21 crown in Italy over the summer.

Tap Ins

- Marca claims Burnley made a last-ditch attempt to hijack Getafe's move for Barcelona defender Marc Cucurella. The Clarets reportedly made a €12 million bid for the 20-year-old, but the Spaniard opted to remain in Spain, following a successful loan spell at Eibar in the 2018-19 campaign.

- Arsenal are continuing their pursuit of Celtic full-back Kieran Tierney, but the Bhoys hierarchy are reportedly unconvinced that the financial package offered by the Gunners is a realistic one. The Sun claims add-ons in the deal that are dependent on Arsenal's future Champions League qualification have caused a stink in the Celtic Park boardroom.

- The Daily Mail claims Ademola Lookman will undergo a medical at RB Leipzig in the next 48 hours, ahead of a £22.5 million move from Everton. The Bundesliga side will pay the Toffees an initial £18 million fee, with the rest made up by add-ons.